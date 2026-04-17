engcon AB: engcon acquires the remaining shares in engcon Component AB

On 17 April, engcon AB entered into an agreement to acquire all outstanding shares in engcon Component AB. engcon AB previously owned 51 per cent of the shares in the company. Following the acquisition, engcon Component AB will become a wholly owned subsidiary of engcon AB. The purpose of the acquisition is to create a more efficient and unified group structure. The purchase price for the shares amounts to approximately SEK 27 million.

"The acquisition is an important step in our efforts to further integrate our production structure. It provides us with improved conditions to secure available capacity in critical parts of the production process, while also enabling greater flexibility across other parts of the value chain," says Jonas Hasselstam, Chief Production and Procurement Officer at engcon.

For more information, please contact:

Jonas Hasselstam, Chief Production and Procurement Officer

jonas.hasselstam@engcon.se

+46 72 058 35 03

Anne Vågström, Head of Investor Relation

anne.vagstrom@engcon.se

+46 76 126 40 84

engcon is the leading global supplier of tiltrotators and associated equipment that enhance efficiency, flexibility, profitability, safety and sustainability of excavators. With knowledge, commitment and a high level of service, engcon's about 450 employees create success for their customers. engcon was founded in 1990, headquartered in Strömsund, Sweden and address the market through 15 local sales companies and an established network of resellers around the world. Net sales amounted to approximately SEK 1.9 billion in 2025. engcon's B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, visit www.engcongroup.com