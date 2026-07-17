Humana AB: Humana reports second quarter and half-year 2026 results

Continued improvement in profitability

Summary of the second quarter

· Net revenue was SEK 2,581 million (2,506), representing an increase of 3 percent.

· Organic growth was -0.3 percent (-1.5).

· Operating profit totalled SEK 44m (75).

· Adjusted operating profit rose by 6 percent, totalling SEK 81m (76).

· The loss for the period amounted to SEK -9m (17).

· Earnings per share for the period amounted to SEK -0.19 (0.31).

· Cash flow for the period totalled SEK 79m (-26).

· Free cash flow amounted to SEK 229m (107).

Summary of the six-month period

· Net revenue was SEK 5,057m (5,039).

· Organic growth was -0.4 percent (-1.8).

· Operating profit amounted to SEK 143m (218), with the comparative period positively impacted by the divestment of the elderly care operations in Finland, by SEK 35m.

· Adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK 190m (186).

· Profit for the period amounted to SEK 29m (91).

· Earnings per share for the period amounted to SEK 0.61 (1.77).

· Cash flow for the period amounted to SEK -45m (82).

· Free cash flow totalled SEK 170m (58).

Significant events in the second quarter of 2026

· In May 2026, Humana announced the divestment of the elderly care home in Strängnäs jointly owned with SBB. The total consideration amounted to SEK 237m, and the transaction was completed in June 2026, resulting in a capital loss of SEK 7m for the Group. Humana will continue to provide elderly care services at the property.

· In June 2026, Humana announced that sustainability targets had been added to its credit facility.

· In June, the Stockholm District Court dismissed Humana Assistans AB's claim against the State concerning IVO's erroneous decision to revoke Humana Assistans's permit. Humana Assistans AB has appealed the District Court's verdict.

· In June, Humana Finland announced an expansion of its organic growth pipeline. The expansion is primarily driven by demand for services for people with functional disabilities. A pipeline of new units has been established, representing annual revenues of approximately SEK 270m.

· In accordance with the decision at the 2026 annual general meeting, Humana has implemented a reduction in share capital by cancelling 3,786,664 treasury shares and restoring the share capital through a bonus issue.

· On 29 June, Ambea publicly announced a takeover bid to Humana's shareholders. Humana's Board of Directors has unanimously recommended that shareholders accept the offer.



President and CEO Nathalie Boulas Nilsson comments on the quarter

In the second quarter, we have observed clear improvements in profitability in Sweden and Finland. We are strengthening the foundation for continued development across the Group. Our efforts to support society in meeting the rising demand for care continue. During the quarter, we opened several new units and signed several rental agreements for additional units, particularly within services for individuals with functional disabilities. We also continued our efforts to act as a socially responsible provider by linking our existing loans to sustainability targets. This underlines that quality, occupational health and safety and climate issues are not only operational priorities, but also business-critical factors integral to our operations.

Read the full comment in the report.

Conference call

A webcast will be held on 17 July 2026 at 09:00 CET at which President and CEO Nathalie Boulas Nilsson and CFO Christoffer Herou will present the report and answer questions. If you wish to take part via the webcast, use the following link.

If you wish to participate via conference call, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the conference call.

Registration teleconference

For more information, please contact:

Christoffer Herou

CFO

+46 72 582 86 16, christoffer.herou@humana.se



Ewelina Pettersson

Head of investor relations

+46 73 074 79 12, ewelina.pettersson@humana.se

About Us

Humana is a leading Nordic care company providing services within individual and family care, personal assistance, elderly care and special service housing in accordance with LSS. Humana has 22,000 employees in Sweden, Norway and Finland providing care for approximately 8,000 individuals and working to achieve the vision "Everyone is entitled to a good life". In 2025, Humana's net revenue was SEK 10,011m. Humana is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and the company's headquarters are located in Stockholm. Read more about Humana on: https://www.humanagroup.com/

This information is information that Humana is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-17 08:00 CEST.