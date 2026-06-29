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WKN: A2AFX9 | ISIN: SE0008040653 | Ticker-Symbol: 47H
Stuttgart
29.06.26 | 17:03
5,690 Euro
+27,72 % +1,235
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HUMANA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUMANA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6605,78017:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HUMANA AB
HUMANA AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HUMANA AB5,690+27,72 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.