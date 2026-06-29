Today, June 29, 2026, Ambea AB (publ) disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders of Humana AB (the "Company").

According to item 4.1.1 (d) of the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the Company's shares shall be given observation status.

Company name: Humana AB Short name: HUM ISIN code: SE0008040653

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.