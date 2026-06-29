Ambea AB: Ambea Resolves On Repurchase Of Own Shares In Connection With The Recommended Public Offer To The Shareholders Of Humana Ab

The Board of Directors of Ambea AB (publ) ("Ambea") has resolved to repurchase a maximum of 5,560,658 own shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. The resolution is made by virtue of the authorisation to repurchase own shares from the Annual General Meeting 2026.

Today, 29 June 2026, Ambea announced a recommended public offer to the shareholders of Humana AB ("Humana") to tender all their shares in Humana to Ambea, aiming to combine the companies (the "Offer"). The consideration in the Offer consists of a combination of shares in Ambea, cash and a potential additional consideration in the form of a CVR instrument. The shares in Ambea that may be delivered to the shareholders in Humana who accept the Offer will consist partly of shares issued pursuant to an authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting on 12 May 2026, and partly of shares repurchased on Nasdaq Stockholm pursuant to an authorisation to repurchase shares granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting on 12 May 2026. Further information regarding the Offer is available at: www.care-for-tomorrow.com/en.

The objective of the resolution to repurchase shares is to enable use of the shares for capital structure purposes or acquisitions, primarily to ensure that Ambea holds sufficient own shares (together with new shares that may be issued) to be used as consideration in the Offer.

The share repurchase program will be managed by a credit institution that will act in accordance with instructions from Ambea.

The share repurchase program now resolved by the Board of Directors of Ambea is subject to the following terms:

Repurchases may only be effected on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm's Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (the "Rulebook"). Repurchases may be made on one or several occasions until the time of Ambea's Annual General Meeting 2027. Repurchases may not be effected at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on Nasdaq Stockholm. Purchases of shares may not be purchased at a price lower than the lowest price at which an independent purchase can be made. Repurchases may only be effected in accordance with the restrictions regarding volume for acquisitions of own shares set out in the Rulebook. A maximum of 5,560,658 shares may be repurchased. However, Ambea's holding may not at any time exceed 10 percent of the total number of shares in Ambea. Repurchases may also be made by way of block trades in accordance with applicable rules.

The total number of shares in Ambea is 80,384,424. At the time of this press release, Ambea does not hold any own shares.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person on 2026-06-29 at 07:30 CEST.

Administrative questions:

For administrative questions regarding the Offer, please contact your bank or nominee where you have shares registered.

Other questions regarding the Offer:

Fogel & Partners, Sandra Uitto, for further distribution as relevant

Telephone: +46 725 56 68 88

Email: ambea@fogelpartners.se

Ambea is Scandinavia's leading competence-based care company. Ambea has over 38,000 employees who are creating a good life for more than 16,000 care receivers in our 1,000 units across the Nordics. We aim to be the quality leader in all that we do and our vision is to make the world a better place, one person at a time. Ambeas head office is located in Solna, Sweden. Ambea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.