Humana AB: The Court of Appeal grants leave to appeal for Humana Assistans AB's appeal of the District Court's decision to reject the damage claim against the state

On 25 June 2026, Humana Assistans decided to appeal the District Court's decision to reject Humana Assistans's damage claim against the state. The Court of Appeal has today, August 14, 2026, decided to grant leave to appeal for Humana's appeal.

The leave to appeal means that the merits of the case will be examined in the Court of Appeal.

At present, Humana Assistans has no information about when the Court of Appeal's decision on the issue of damages will be decided.

For more information, please contact:

Ewelina Pettersson

Head of investor relations

+46 73 074 79 12, ewelina.pettersson@humana.se

About Us

Humana is a leading Nordic care company providing services within individual and family care, personal assistance, elderly care and special service housing in accordance with LSS. Humana has 22,000 employees in Sweden, Norway and Finland providing care for approximately 8,000 individuals and working to achieve the vision "Everyone is entitled to a good life". In 2025, Humana's net revenue was SEK 10,011m. Humana is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and the company's headquarters are located in Stockholm. Read more about Humana on: https://www.humanagroup.com/