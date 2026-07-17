Vimian Group AB: Vimian's Interim Report for the second quarter of 2026

A strong quarter

Revenue increased by 17 per cent to EUR 121.6m (104.3) with organic growth of 12 per cent

Adjusted EBITA increased 17 per cent to EUR 29.7m (25.4) corresponding to a margin of 24.5 per cent (24.3)

Operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 22.3m (14.5)

Profit for the period of EUR 8.8m (8.6) and earnings per share before and after dilution EUR 0.02 (0.02)

Cash flow from operating activities of EUR 3.8m (22.2)

"Vimian delivered a strong second quarter with strong revenue and earnings growth, and improved margin. Total revenues grew 17 per cent to EUR 121.6 million with organic growth of 12 per cent, ahead of the overall animal health market", says Alireza Tajbakhsh, CEO Vimian Group, and continues:

"Adjusted EBITA grew 17 per cent to EUR 29.7 million with strong performance across all four segments. The adjusted EBITA margin reached 24.5 per cent, mainly driven by improved profitability in the MedTech segment".

A telephone and webcast will be held for investors, analysts, and media, today at 09.00 (CET). The conference will be held in English and include a question-and-answer session.

To attend the telephone conference:

Dial-in number to the teleconference will be received by registering on the link below. After the registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the telephone conference.

https://events.inderes.com/vimian-group/q2-report-2026/dial-in

To attend the webcast:

Link: https://vimian-group.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2026

Related presentation materials will be available on Vimian's website (https://vimian.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/) ahead of the telephone and web conference.

For further information, please contact:

Maria Dahllöf Tullberg

Head of IR, Communications & Sustainability

maria.tullberg@vimian.com

+46 73 626 88 86

About Vimian

Vimian is a global animal health company covering four essential and rapidly evolving areas: Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Veterinary Services and Diagnostics. At Vimian, we believe that every animal deserves the best available care. We bring pioneering and entrepreneurial businesses together to make the market's most innovative offerings accessible to more animal health professionals and pet owners. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Vimian reaches veterinary clinics and laboratories in over 80 markets, has 1,300 employees and annual revenues of approximately EUR 425 million. For more information, please visit: www.vimian.com.

This information is information that Vimian Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-17 07:45 CEST.