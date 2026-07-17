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WKN: A3CSG7 | ISIN: SE0015961982 | Ticker-Symbol: 0V0
Frankfurt
17.07.26 | 08:05
2,895 Euro
+3,39 % +0,095
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
VIMIAN GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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VIMIAN GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8703,01010:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2026 07:45 Uhr
29 Leser
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Vimian Group AB: Vimian's Interim Report for the second quarter of 2026

A strong quarter

  • Revenue increased by 17 per cent to EUR 121.6m (104.3) with organic growth of 12 per cent
  • Adjusted EBITA increased 17 per cent to EUR 29.7m (25.4) corresponding to a margin of 24.5 per cent (24.3)
  • Operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 22.3m (14.5)
  • Profit for the period of EUR 8.8m (8.6) and earnings per share before and after dilution EUR 0.02 (0.02)
  • Cash flow from operating activities of EUR 3.8m (22.2)

"Vimian delivered a strong second quarter with strong revenue and earnings growth, and improved margin. Total revenues grew 17 per cent to EUR 121.6 million with organic growth of 12 per cent, ahead of the overall animal health market", says Alireza Tajbakhsh, CEO Vimian Group, and continues:

"Adjusted EBITA grew 17 per cent to EUR 29.7 million with strong performance across all four segments. The adjusted EBITA margin reached 24.5 per cent, mainly driven by improved profitability in the MedTech segment".

A telephone and webcast will be held for investors, analysts, and media, today at 09.00 (CET). The conference will be held in English and include a question-and-answer session.

To attend the telephone conference:
Dial-in number to the teleconference will be received by registering on the link below. After the registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the telephone conference.
https://events.inderes.com/vimian-group/q2-report-2026/dial-in

To attend the webcast:
Link: https://vimian-group.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2026

Related presentation materials will be available on Vimian's website (https://vimian.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/) ahead of the telephone and web conference.

For further information, please contact:

Maria Dahllöf Tullberg
Head of IR, Communications & Sustainability
maria.tullberg@vimian.com
+46 73 626 88 86

About Vimian

Vimian is a global animal health company covering four essential and rapidly evolving areas: Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Veterinary Services and Diagnostics. At Vimian, we believe that every animal deserves the best available care. We bring pioneering and entrepreneurial businesses together to make the market's most innovative offerings accessible to more animal health professionals and pet owners. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Vimian reaches veterinary clinics and laboratories in over 80 markets, has 1,300 employees and annual revenues of approximately EUR 425 million. For more information, please visit: www.vimian.com.

This information is information that Vimian Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-17 07:45 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.