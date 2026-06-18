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WKN: A3CSG7 | ISIN: SE0015961982 | Ticker-Symbol: 0V0
Frankfurt
18.06.26 | 08:01
2,750 Euro
-3,68 % -0,105
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIMIAN GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIMIAN GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7102,73012:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.06.2026 07:30 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vimian Group AB: Subscription period for Vimian's incentive program 2023-2026 has commenced

Vimian Group AB (publ) ("Vimian") announces that the subscription period for Vimian's incentive program 2023-2026, a warrant program for employees in the group ("LTI 2023") commenced on 15 June 2026 in accordance with the terms and conditions of LTI 2023. Each warrant under LTI 2023 entitles the holder to subscribe for 1.025734 ordinary shares (after recalculation following the rights issue carried out in 2024) in Vimian at an exercise price of SEK 30.80. The subscription period ends on 15 July 2026.

To finance the share subscription, a number of warrant holders have chosen to sell a total of 1,069,041 ordinary shares. The sale of the shareholding was carried out on the market by DNB Carnegie Investment Bank. To facilitate the transaction, Vimian's largest shareholder, Fidelio Vet Holding AB ("Fidelio"), lent ordinary shares in Vimian to DNB Carnegie Investment Bank, on behalf of warrant holders, which has undertaken to return these shares without delay as soon as practicable after the share subscription has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

To facilitate the process for foreign warrant holders, Fidelio has further acquired a total of 79,215 warrants from the foreign warrant holders, which will be exercised to subscribe for ordinary shares.

For further information, please contact:

Maria Dahllöf Tullberg
Head of IR, Communications & Sustainability
maria.tullberg@vimian.com
+46 73 626 88 86

About Vimian

Vimian is a global animal health company covering four essential and rapidly evolving areas: Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Veterinary Services and Diagnostics. At Vimian, we believe that every animal deserves the best available care. We bring pioneering and entrepreneurial businesses together to make the market's most innovative offerings accessible to more animal health professionals and pet owners. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Vimian reaches veterinary clinics and laboratories in over 80 markets, has 1,300 employees and annual revenues of approximately EUR 425 million. For more information, please visit: www.vimian.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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