Vimian Group AB: Press release from the Annual General Meeting in Vimian Group AB (publ) on 29 April 2026

Vimian held its Annual General Meeting today 29 April 2026. The Annual General Meeting was held by physical presence of shareholders and with the option for shareholders to exercise their voting rights by advance voting (postal voting). The Annual General Meeting in Vimian Group AB (publ) resolved the following:

Approval of income statement and balance sheet for the financial year 2025 and discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting approved the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2025, and the Board members and the CEOs were discharged from liability for the financial year 2025.

Allocation of profit or loss

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that the company's results shall be carried forward and that no dividends shall be paid to the shareholders.

Election of Board members, auditors, fees to the Board of Directors and auditors

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the number of Board members shall be five, without deputy members, and that the company shall have one auditor without deputy auditors.

In accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, Theodor Bonnier, Gabriel Fitzgerald, Pia Marions, Petra Rumpf and Magnus Welander were re-elected as Board members for the time until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Magnus Welander was re-elected as chairman of the Board of Directors. The accounting firm Grant Thornton Sweden AB was re-elected as auditor, and it was noted that the authorised public accountant Camilla Nilsson will be auditor in charge.

The Annual General Meeting further resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the fees to the Board shall be as follows; EUR 76,500 to the chairman of the Board of Directors and EUR 40,750 to each of the other members elected by the Annual General Meeting, as well as additional EUR 6,000 to the board member residing in Switzerland. For committee-work, the fee to the chairman of the audit committee shall be EUR 13,300 and EUR 7,650 to the other member of the audit committee, EUR 7,650 to each of the chairmen of the People & Sustainability and M&A Committees and EUR 5,100 to the other members of the committees. The Annual General Meeting further resolved that, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, auditor fees shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice.

Authorisation to issue new shares

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorise the Board of Directors, on one or several occasions, and with or without pre-emptive rights for shareholders, to resolve on the issue of new shares, comprising a total of not more than 20 per cent of the total number of outstanding shares in the company after the utilization of the authorisation. Such share issue resolution may be made with or without provisions for contribution in kind, set-off or other conditions.

Authorisation to resolve on acquisition and transfer of own shares

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorise the Board of Directors, for the period up the next Annual General Meeting, to resolve upon acquisition and transfer of shares in the company. The purpose of the proposed authorisation is to enable adapting the capital structure of the company to its capital needs from time to time, flexibility in transactions by means of paying

with shares, and flexibility in incentive programs; and thereby contribute to an increased

shareholder value. Acquisitions may only be made by a maximum of so many shares that, at any given time, the company's own holdings do not exceed 10 percent of all shares in the company and may only take place at a price within the price interval at any time recorded on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Approval of the Board of Directors' remuneration report

The Annual General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' remuneration report.

Adoption of new Articles of Association

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Director's proposal, to adopt new Articles of Association. In brief, the amendment introduces new reclassifiable and redeemable share classes for use in Vimian's incentive program.

Adoption of long-term performance-based share program

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to adopt a new long-term performance-based share program, LTIP 2026/2029, for employees and consultants in the Vimian group. As part of the adoption of the incentive program, it was also resolved to carry out directed share issues and repurchases of own shares, as well as transfers of own shares to participants in LTIP 2026/2029.

For further information, please contact:

Maria Dahllöf Tullberg

Head of IR, Communications & Sustainability

maria.tullberg@vimian.com

+46 73 626 88 86

About Vimian

Vimian is a global animal health company covering four essential and rapidly evolving areas: Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Veterinary Services and Diagnostics. At Vimian, we believe that every animal deserves the best available care. We bring pioneering and entrepreneurial businesses together to make the market's most innovative offerings accessible to more animal health professionals and pet owners. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Vimian reaches veterinary clinics and laboratories in over 80 markets, has 1,300 employees and annual revenues of approximately EUR 425 million. For more information, please visit: www.vimian.com.