Vimian Group AB: Vimian's Interim Report for the first quarter of 2026

Positive start to the year

Revenue increased by 8 per cent to EUR 116.0m (107.5) with organic growth of 9 per cent

Adjusted EBITA increased 3 per cent to EUR 29.2m (28.3) corresponding to a margin of 25.2 per cent (26.3)

Operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 21.2m (15.6)

Profit for the period of EUR 10.1m (4.7) and earnings per share before and after dilution EUR 0.02 (0.01)

Cash flow from operating activities of EUR 23.0m (17.1)

"Vimian is off to a good start to 2026 with positive momentum in our Group. We report 8 per cent total growth to EUR 116 million in revenues, with strong organic growth of 9 per cent. Three out of four segments deliver double-digit organic growth, ahead of the global animal health market, says Alireza Tajbakhsh, CEO Vimian Group, and continues:

"Adjusted EBITA grew 3 per cent to EUR 29.2 million at a margin of 25.2 per cent (26.3), impacted by our investments to drive growth in MedTech orthopedics and new market entries within Veterinary Services. We continued to deliver strong operational cash generation and completed two acquisitions in the quarter, adding in total EUR 10 million in annual revenues to the Group."

A telephone and webcast will be held for investors, analysts, and media, today at 09.00 (CET). The conference will be held in English and include a question-and-answer session.

To attend the telephone conference:

Dial-in number to the teleconference will be received by registering on the link below. After the registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the telephone conference.

https://events.inderes.com/vimian-group/q1-report-2026/dial-in

To attend the webcast:

Link: https://vimian-group.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026

Related presentation materials will be available on Vimian's website (https://vimian.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/) ahead of the telephone and web conference.

For further information, please contact:

Maria Dahllöf Tullberg

Head of IR, Communications & Sustainability

maria.tullberg@vimian.com

+46 73 626 88 86

About Vimian

Vimian is a global animal health company covering four essential and rapidly evolving areas: Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Veterinary Services and Diagnostics. At Vimian, we believe that every animal deserves the best available care. We bring pioneering and entrepreneurial businesses together to make the market's most innovative offerings accessible to more animal health professionals and pet owners. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Vimian reaches veterinary clinics and laboratories in over 80 markets, has 1,300 employees and annual revenues of approximately EUR 425 million. For more information, please visit: www.vimian.com.

This information is information that Vimian Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-29 07:45 CEST.