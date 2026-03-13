Vimian Group AB: Vimian Group AB (publ) appoints Lotta Lundaas Head of Medtech and member of the Vimian Group management team

Vimian Group AB (publ) ("Vimian") appoints Lotta Lundaas Head of MedTech and member of the Vimian Group management team, effective 13 April. Lotta Lundaas brings significant experience from scaling and transforming entrepreneurial organisations in multiple industries across Europe and the United States.

Lotta Lundaas (43) has more than 15 years of senior leadership experience from founding, building, and scaling companies across multiple industries, including technology, telecom and healthcare. She has held executive roles within the Kinnevik sphere and across international businesses in Europe and the United States. Lotta Lundaas is a Swedish citizen and is based in New York, US, since 2013. She holds a M.Sc. in International Business from Linköping University, Sweden.

"I am pleased to welcome Lotta Lundaas onboard our team. She brings strong operational and leadership experience from building and scaling entrepreneurial organisations with a strong financial track record and has the right capabilities and mindset to continue build on the positive momentum in our dental businesses while strengthening commercial execution in our orthopedics business", says Alireza Tajbakhsh, CEO Vimian Group.

In a comment to her appointment, Lotta Lundaas says:

"I am excited to join Vimian and together with the team build a global leader in veterinary medtech with a clear vision to improve medical outcomes and animal health. Vimian's MedTech segment has a strong brand portfolio, deep clinical credibility and is well-positioned in attractive market niches. By building on the entrepreneurial spirit, supporting local expertise and maintaining close collaboration with the veterinary community, we can accelerate growth and further strengthen our global leadership."

Lotta Lundaas assumes her position as Head of MedTech on 13 April 2026.

