Freitag, 13.03.2026
Der nächste Lithium-Runner? EMP startet entscheidende Engineering-Phase
WKN: A3CSG7 | ISIN: SE0015961982 | Ticker-Symbol: 0V0
Frankfurt
13.03.26 | 08:02
2,292 Euro
-1,12 % -0,026
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
13.03.2026 08:00 Uhr
Vimian Group AB: Vimian Group AB (publ) appoints Lotta Lundaas Head of Medtech and member of the Vimian Group management team

Vimian Group AB (publ) ("Vimian") appoints Lotta Lundaas Head of MedTech and member of the Vimian Group management team, effective 13 April. Lotta Lundaas brings significant experience from scaling and transforming entrepreneurial organisations in multiple industries across Europe and the United States.

Lotta Lundaas (43) has more than 15 years of senior leadership experience from founding, building, and scaling companies across multiple industries, including technology, telecom and healthcare. She has held executive roles within the Kinnevik sphere and across international businesses in Europe and the United States. Lotta Lundaas is a Swedish citizen and is based in New York, US, since 2013. She holds a M.Sc. in International Business from Linköping University, Sweden.

"I am pleased to welcome Lotta Lundaas onboard our team. She brings strong operational and leadership experience from building and scaling entrepreneurial organisations with a strong financial track record and has the right capabilities and mindset to continue build on the positive momentum in our dental businesses while strengthening commercial execution in our orthopedics business", says Alireza Tajbakhsh, CEO Vimian Group.

In a comment to her appointment, Lotta Lundaas says:

"I am excited to join Vimian and together with the team build a global leader in veterinary medtech with a clear vision to improve medical outcomes and animal health. Vimian's MedTech segment has a strong brand portfolio, deep clinical credibility and is well-positioned in attractive market niches. By building on the entrepreneurial spirit, supporting local expertise and maintaining close collaboration with the veterinary community, we can accelerate growth and further strengthen our global leadership."

Lotta Lundaas assumes her position as Head of MedTech on 13 April 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Maria Dahllöf Tullberg
Head of IR, Communications & Sustainability
maria.tullberg@vimian.com
+46 73 626 88 86

About Vimian

Vimian is a global animal health company covering four essential and rapidly evolving areas: Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Veterinary Services and Diagnostics. At Vimian, we believe that every animal deserves the best available care. We bring pioneering and entrepreneurial businesses together to make the market's most innovative offerings accessible to more animal health professionals and pet owners. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Vimian reaches veterinary clinics and laboratories in over 80 markets, has 1,300 employees and annual revenues of approximately EUR 425 million. For more information, please visit: www.vimian.com.

