Dienstag, 23.12.2025
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
WKN: A3CSG7 | ISIN: SE0015961982 | Ticker-Symbol: 0V0
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.12.2025 08:15 Uhr
Vimian Group AB: Vimian acquires I-Vet to strengthen its companion animal diagnostics offering

Vimian Group AB (publ) has signed an agreement to acquire I-Vet, one of the leading providers of companion animal diagnostics in Italy, with annual revenues of around EUR 5.6 million.

I-Vet was founded in 2012 by the Franzini family and is today one of the leading providers of reference laboratory services and in-clinic diagnostic solutions for veterinary clinics across Italy. The company has 75 team members and serves 5,000 veterinary clinics across Italy through its e-commerce platform and direct sales force. I-Vet has a well-renowned educational offering with 100 courses annually and residency programs in partnership with universities.

"The acquisition of I-Vet is in line with our strategy to strengthen our companion animal diagnostics offering. I-Vet has over the past decade established a strong position as one of the leaders in the fast-growing companion animal diagnostics market in Italy. The company has an impressive history of strong profitable growth with high customer satisfaction, and I am pleased to welcome Daniele Franzini, another strong entrepreneur, and his experienced team to Vimian", says Alireza Tajbakhsh, CEO of Vimian.

I-Vet will be integrated into Vimian's Diagnostics segment, and CEO Daniele Franzini will continue to lead I-Vet as part of Vimian.

"As veterinary medicine has become more sophisticated, the role of diagnostics to ensure correct diagnoses and treatments is growing in importance to improve animal health. With Vimian we found a strong partner that shares our vision and approach to entrepreneurship, and I am excited to together explore cross sales opportunities and strengthen our support to the veterinary community", says Daniele Franzini, CEO of I-Vet.

The acquisition is Vimian's fifth in 2025 and is expected to be completed on or around 2 March 2026 and is financed with available funds. The acquisition is expected to have marginal impact on earnings per share in the 2026 financial year.

For further information, please contact:

Maria Dahllöf Tullberg
Head of IR, Communications & Sustainability
maria.tullberg@vimian.com
+46 73 626 88 86

About Vimian

Vimian is a global animal health company covering four essential and rapidly evolving areas: Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Veterinary Services and Diagnostics. At Vimian, we believe that every animal deserves the best available care. We bring pioneering and entrepreneurial businesses together to make the market's most innovative offerings accessible to more animal health professionals and pet owners. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Vimian reaches over 17,000 veterinary clinics and laboratories, sells to over 80 markets, has 1,200 employees and annual revenues of approximately EUR 375 million. For more information, please visit: www.vimian.com.

