Vimian Group AB: Vimian's year-end report for 2025

Solid finish to 2025

Net revenue increased by 4 per cent to EUR 109.0m (104.9) with organic growth of 6 per cent

Adjusted EBITA increased 6 per cent to EUR 26.1m (24.6) corresponding to a margin of 24.0 per cent (23.4)

Operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 19.2m (12.5)

Profit for the period of EUR 12.2m (12.5) and earnings per share before and after dilution EUR 0.02 (0.02)

Cash flow from operating activities of EUR 55.7m (24.4)

The Board's proposal to the annual general meeting in 2026, is to not distribute a dividend for 2025

Revenues for the full year increased by 13 per cent to EUR 425.0m (374.8) with organic growth of 6 per cent. Adjusted EBITA increased 11 per cent to EUR 105.3m (95.2) corresponding to a margin of 24.8 per cent (25.4). Cash flow from operating activities reached EUR 105.7m (58.1).

"Vimian delivered a solid finish to 2025, where our two-pronged strategy of organic and acquisition driven growth resulted in 13 per cent revenue growth to EUR 425 million, and adjusted EBITA growth of 11 per cent to EUR 105.3 million for the full year. We also delivered a strong operational cash generation of EUR 105.7 million", says Alireza Tajbakhsh, CEO Vimian Group, and continues:

"We educated 65,000 veterinary professionals and launched 94 new products in 2025 to unlock growth and advance veterinary medicine. We welcomed five new businesses during the year, adding EUR 17.5 million in revenues, and we expanded our M&A pipeline. In March, we changed listing venue to Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market, and during the year we improved our ESG ratings with both MSCI (AA) and Sustainalytics (Low Risk)."

About Vimian

Vimian is a global animal health company covering four essential and rapidly evolving areas: Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Veterinary Services and Diagnostics. At Vimian, we believe that every animal deserves the best available care. We bring pioneering and entrepreneurial businesses together to make the market's most innovative offerings accessible to more animal health professionals and pet owners. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Vimian reaches veterinary clinics and laboratories in over 80 markets, has 1,300 employees and annual revenues of approximately EUR 425 million. For more information, please visit: www.vimian.com.

This information is information that Vimian Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-12 07:45 CET.