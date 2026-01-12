Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 66 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSG7 | ISIN: SE0015961982 | Ticker-Symbol: 0V0
Frankfurt
12.01.26 | 08:17
2,954 Euro
+0,82 % +0,024
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIMIAN GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIMIAN GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9843,05810:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.01.2026 07:45 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vimian Group AB: Vimian Group AB (publ) announces departure of Head of Specialty Pharma segment

Vimian Group AB (publ) ("Vimian") announces that Magnus Kjellberg has decided to step down from the group management team and his position as Head of Vimian's Specialty Pharma segment during spring 2026, to pursue other opportunities outside the company.

"Magnus has over the past decade played an instrumental role in building a global leading Specialty Pharma platform in animal health with a strong financial track record, combining M&A driven and organic growth", says Alireza Tajbakhsh, CEO of Vimian, and continues:

"I would like to sincerely thank Magnus for his achievements and wish him best of luck for the future. We will start the recruitment of a new Head of Specialty Pharma with immediate effect and in the meantime, I am pleased that Carl-Johan Zetterberg Boudrie, in addition to his role as CFO, has accepted the position as interim Head of Specialty Pharma working in parallel with Magnus Kjellberg during spring."

Commenting on his departure, Magnus Kjellberg says:

"I am proud of what the Specialty Pharma team, and Vimian as a whole, have achieved during my tenure with the company. Having worked with Ali as a colleague over the last four years, I am confident that he is the right CEO to lead Vimian, and as the Specialty Pharma segment now stands strong and is well-positioned for continued success, I found the timing right for me to pursue new opportunities. I look forward to working closely with Carl-Johan and the management team to ensure a smooth transition during spring."

For further information, please contact:

Maria Dahllöf Tullberg
maria.tullberg@vimian.com
+46 73 626 88 86

About Vimian

Vimian is a global animal health company covering four essential and rapidly evolving areas: Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Veterinary Services and Diagnostics. At Vimian, we believe that every animal deserves the best available care. We bring pioneering and entrepreneurial businesses together to make the market's most innovative offerings accessible to more animal health professionals and pet owners. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Vimian reaches over 17,000 veterinary clinics and laboratories, sells to over 80 markets, has 1,200 employees and annual revenues of approximately EUR 375 million. For more information, please visit: www.vimian.com.

This information is information that Vimian Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-12 07:45 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.