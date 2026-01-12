Vimian Group AB: Vimian Group AB (publ) announces departure of Head of Specialty Pharma segment

Vimian Group AB (publ) ("Vimian") announces that Magnus Kjellberg has decided to step down from the group management team and his position as Head of Vimian's Specialty Pharma segment during spring 2026, to pursue other opportunities outside the company.

"Magnus has over the past decade played an instrumental role in building a global leading Specialty Pharma platform in animal health with a strong financial track record, combining M&A driven and organic growth", says Alireza Tajbakhsh, CEO of Vimian, and continues:

"I would like to sincerely thank Magnus for his achievements and wish him best of luck for the future. We will start the recruitment of a new Head of Specialty Pharma with immediate effect and in the meantime, I am pleased that Carl-Johan Zetterberg Boudrie, in addition to his role as CFO, has accepted the position as interim Head of Specialty Pharma working in parallel with Magnus Kjellberg during spring."

Commenting on his departure, Magnus Kjellberg says:

"I am proud of what the Specialty Pharma team, and Vimian as a whole, have achieved during my tenure with the company. Having worked with Ali as a colleague over the last four years, I am confident that he is the right CEO to lead Vimian, and as the Specialty Pharma segment now stands strong and is well-positioned for continued success, I found the timing right for me to pursue new opportunities. I look forward to working closely with Carl-Johan and the management team to ensure a smooth transition during spring."

For further information, please contact:

Maria Dahllöf Tullberg

maria.tullberg@vimian.com

+46 73 626 88 86

About Vimian

Vimian is a global animal health company covering four essential and rapidly evolving areas: Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Veterinary Services and Diagnostics. At Vimian, we believe that every animal deserves the best available care. We bring pioneering and entrepreneurial businesses together to make the market's most innovative offerings accessible to more animal health professionals and pet owners. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Vimian reaches over 17,000 veterinary clinics and laboratories, sells to over 80 markets, has 1,200 employees and annual revenues of approximately EUR 375 million. For more information, please visit: www.vimian.com.

This information is information that Vimian Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-12 07:45 CET.