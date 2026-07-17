Skanska AB: Interim report, second quarter 2026

Highlights according to segment reporting

- Revenue amounted to SEK 44.6 billion (44.6); adjusted for currency effects, revenue increased 1 percent.

- Operating income increased 17 percent and amounted to SEK 2.1 billion (1.8); no currency effects.

- Earnings per share amounted to SEK 4.27 (3.69).

- Operating cash flow from operations amounted to SEK 7.1 billion (1.3) for the period according to IFRS. Four previously sold Commercial Property Development properties were handed over in the quarter.

- Adjusted interest-bearing net receivables(+)/net debt(-) totaled SEK 8.7 billion (Mar 31, 2026: 9.5).

- Order bookings in Construction amounted to SEK 68.0 billion (56.7). Adjusted for currency effects, order bookings quarter over quarter increased 23 percent. The rolling 12-month book-to-build ratio was 114 percent (113).

- Operating income in Construction amounted to SEK 1.8 billion (1.7), representing an operating margin of 4.3 percent (3.9). The rolling 12-month operating margin was 4.3 percent.

- Operating income in Project Development amounted to SEK -0.1 billion (0.3), including asset impairment charges of SEK -0.5 billion in Commercial Property Development in the USA. Return on capital employed in Project Development was 1.3 percent (1.4).

- Operating income reported in Central amounted to SEK 0.3 billion (-0.3), including gain from the divestment of Skanska's 50 percent ownership of the interstate highway I-4 Ultimate in Orlando, Florida, USA.

- Return on capital employed in Investment Properties was 4.8 percent (3.9).

- Return on equity was 10.8 percent (9.5).

This report will also be presented at a telephone conference at 10:00 CEST on July 17, 2026. The telephone conference will be webcast live at www.skanska.com/group/en/investors, where a recording of the conference will also be available later. To participate in the telephone conference, with the possibility to ask questions, please join the call from your phone via telephone line, dialing +46 (0) 8 5051 0031; +44 (0)203 059 58 63 or +1 (1) 631 570 56 13. This and previous reports can also be found at www.skanska.com/group/en/investors.

This is information that Skanska AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Senior Vice President Investor Relations set out below, at 07:30 CEST on July 17, 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Pontus Winqvist, EVP and CFO, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 448 8900

Antonia Junelind, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 448 6261

Karolina Cederhage, Senior Vice President, Communications, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 448 0880

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 449 1957

About Skanska

One of the world's largest construction and project development companies, we operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and the USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our 25,900 employees, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.