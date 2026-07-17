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WKN: A42BB2 | ISIN: SE0028000190 | Ticker-Symbol: 209
Tradegate
17.07.26 | 09:27
21,690 Euro
+4,68 % +0,970
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SILEX MICROSYSTEMS AB Chart 1 Jahr
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21,26021,52010:24
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2026 07:30 Uhr
46 Leser
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Silex Microsystems AB: Silex Microsystems' interim report for the second quarter 2026: Strong growth and profitability

Silex delivered another strong quarter, with strong growth and profitability in line with the company's long-term ambitions. Demand remained stable and growing across Silex's geographical markets and end markets. During the quarter, Silex was listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, strengthening the company's financial platform, visibility and commercial position. After the end of the quarter, Silex entered into a binding agreement to acquire a semiconductor facility in the United States, further supporting Silex's continued expansion.

Financial summary, April-June 2026:

  • Net sales amounted to SEKm 393 (309), corresponding to a growth of 27.3% (3.4).
  • Currency-adjusted growth amounted to 31.8% (12.3).
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEKm 134 (56), corresponding to an operating margin of 34.0% (18.1).
  • Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEKm 136 (63), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 34.5% (20.3).
  • Net profit amounted to SEKm 105 (37).
  • Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 0.94 (0.42).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEKm 123 (70).

Financial summary, January-June 2026:

  • Net sales amounted to SEKm 768 (643), corresponding to a growth of 19.5% (8.1).
  • Currency-adjusted growth amounted to 31.1% (10.1).
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEKm 262 (143), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 34.1% (22.2).
  • Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEKm 269 (155), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 35.0% (24.2).
  • Net profit amounted to SEKm 207 (98).
  • Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 1.92 (1.11).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEKm 234 (155).
  • Net debt amounted to SEKm -979 (102).

Edvard Kälvesten, President and CEO of Silex Microsystems, comments:

"The quarter shows that Silex continues to deliver on the objectives and plans we have set out: growth in the existing business, capacity expansion in Sweden and establishing manufacturing footprint in the U.S. market. With scalable production capacity, specialist technical expertise, solid finances and long-term customer relationships, we are well positioned to meet the demand we see for MEMS technology and customized solutions."

Presentation of the report

Silex presents the interim report for the second quarter 2026 via webcast and teleconference today, Friday July 17, at 10:00 CEST. The report will be presented by President and CEO Edvard Kälvesten and CFO Maria Engström followed by a Q&A session. The presentation will be held in English.

Use the following link to follow the presentation via webcast:
https://portals.qbrick.com/b0d49d4e

To participate via teleconference, please register using the following link:
https://event-registration.qbrick.com/AccEgzfo4bfBUWLVCcrx7GSxw/019f1e5a-3f22-7c47-98a5-9934801fdf12/qbrick-meet-501adcb5-048c-4cbf-a9c7-95b9a97898d6

For further information, please contact:

Maria Engström, CFO, Silex Microsystems
Email: ir@silex.se

About Silex Microsystems

Silex Microsystems is the world's leading pure-play MEMS foundry. The company develops and manufactures advanced microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) on behalf of its customers, integrating mechanical and electronic components to enable high-precision sensing, control, and motion applications. Its customer base includes leading global technology companies, with MEMS used across a wide range of applications, including medical devices, cloud infrastructure, and autonomous vehicles. Silex Microsystems was founded in Sweden in 2000 and today has more than 500 employees. The company's headquarters and manufacturing facility are located in Järfälla, Stockholm. Silex Microsystems is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker SILEX.

For more information, visit www.silexmicrosystems.com and follow Silex Microsystems on LinkedIn.

This information is information that Silex Microsystems is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-17 07:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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