ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces Intent to Appeal Rulings in CG Oncology Matter

Trial court denied Company's motion for a new trial and judgment as a matter of law for unjust enrichment

ANI intends to appeal rulings to the Delaware Supreme Court and continue to seek to recover the value of the assets it sold to CG Oncology in 2010

PRINCETON, N.J., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) (ANI or the Company) today announced that Judge Sheldon K. Rennie, on July 16, 2026, denied ANI's post-trial motions for a new trial and judgment as a matter of law. ANI intends to appeal to the Delaware Supreme Court and continue to seek to recover the value of the assets it sold to CG Oncology under the 2010 Agreement between the parties.

"ANI respectfully disagrees with the Court's decision and intends to vigorously pursue its legal rights, including to receive a 5% running royalty on future worldwide sales of cretostimogene grenadenorepvec, by appealing to the Delaware Supreme Court," said Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer at ANI.

About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of "Serving Patients, Improving Lives" by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Brands business. For more information, visit https://www.anipharmaceuticals.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent any statements made in this release deal with information that is not historical, these are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's strategy; its expectations regarding its future operations, financial position or revenues, including its 2026 financial guidance; its expectations regarding its share repurchase program; the results and timing of the Company's preclinical studies, clinical trials, regulatory submissions and regulatory approvals; the commercialization and anticipated sales of the Company's products, including current and planned product launches and any additional product launches from the Company's generic pipeline; expansion plans for the Rare Disease business, including with respect to the expansion and execution capabilities of the Company's sales force for acute gouty arthritis; anticipated growth opportunities for Cortrophin Gel and ILUVIEN; anticipated R&D developments and clinical trial advances; and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as "anticipates," "will," "expects," "plans," "potential," "future," "believes," "intends," "continue," the negatives thereof, or other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates.

Uncertainties and risks may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different than those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to: the ability of the Company's approved products, including Cortrophin Gel and ILUVIEN, to achieve commercialization at levels of market acceptance that will allow the Company to maintain profitability; the Company's ability to complete or achieve any or all of the intended benefits of acquisitions and investments, in a timely manner or at all; delays and disruptions in the production of the Company's approved products; increased costs and potential loss of revenues if the Company needs to change suppliers due to the limited number of suppliers for its raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients, expedients, and other materials; delays and disruptions in the production of the Company's approved products as a result of its reliance on single source third party contract manufacturing supply for certain of its key products, including Cortrophin Gel and ILUVIEN; delays or failure to obtain or maintain approvals by the FDA of the Company's products; changes in policy or actions that may be taken by the FDA, United States Drug Enforcement Administration and other regulatory agencies; risks that the Company may face with respect to importing raw materials and delays in delivery of raw materials and other ingredients and supplies necessary for the manufacture of the Company's products from both domestic and overseas sources due to supply chain disruptions or for any other reason, including increased costs due to tariffs or macroeconomic disruptions; the ability of the Company's manufacturing partners to meet its product demands and timelines; the impact of changes or fluctuations in exchange rates; the Company's ability to develop, license or acquire, and commercialize new products; the Company's obligations in agreements under which it licenses, develops or commercializes rights to products or technology from third parties and its ability to maintain such licenses; the level of competition the Company faces and the legal, regulatory and/or legislative strategies employed by its competitors to prevent or delay competition from generic alternatives to branded products; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property rights; the impact of legislative or regulatory reform on the pricing for pharmaceutical products; the impact of any litigation to which the Company is, or may become, a party; the Company's ability, and that of its suppliers, development partners, and manufacturing partners, to comply with laws, regulations and standards that govern or affect the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; the Company's ability to maintain the services of its key executives and other personnel; and general business and economic conditions, such as inflationary pressures, geopolitical conditions.

More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect the Company's actual results are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports, as well as other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on the Company's current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations:

Irina Koffler, Vice President, Investor Relations

T: 917-734-7387

E: Irina.koffler@anipharmaceuticals.com

Media Relations:

Argot Partners

T: 212-600-1494

E: ani@argotpartners.com

SOURCE: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.