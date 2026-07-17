Sidetrade Reduces Its Carbon Footprint by 12% on a Like-for-Like Basis While Sustaining Strong Growth

Economic Performance and Extra-Financial Performance Progress Together

Carbon intensity per invoice processed down 16.7% in 2025, after a 14.6% decline in 2024

14% growth at constant currency, EBITDA margin of 22% of revenue

Data Lake and AI hosted on our own infrastructure, governance aligned with the EU AI Act

Sidetrade, the AI-native company specializing in Order-to-Cash, today published its 2025 CSR Report, aligned with the voluntary CSRD VSME standard. The Group demonstrates a rare equation: carbon footprint declines on a like-for-like basis while its growth is accelerating.

Most vendors sell AI as a promise of growth. Few demonstrate that it simultaneously reduces their resource use and costs. Sidetrade's 2025 CSR Report documents this equation. On a like-for-like basis, excluding the SHS Viveon acquisition, the Group's greenhouse gas emissions fell 12%, to 1,886 tons of CO2 equivalent, while revenue grew 14% over the same period.

A Carbon Trajectory Decoupled From Growth

Sidetrade closed 2025 with revenue of €61.4 million, up 14% at constant currency, driven by subscription revenue growth of 20%. EBITDA reached €13.4 million, a 22% margin of revenue. Over the same period, carbon intensity per invoice processed fell 16.7%, after a 14.6% contraction in 2024.

These results stem from operational decisions. The shift to a unified private cloud and the Group's FinOps approach cut cloud infrastructure costs by more than 20% in 2025. The average energy efficiency of the data centers fell to 1.29, down 7% year-on-year. Responsible IT directly strengthens the Group's competitiveness.

Olivier Novasque, CEO and Founder of Sidetrade, said: "One day, protecting machines will matter as much as protecting nature. Our fate will be tied to theirs. Sidetrade's CSR strategy is preparing for that convergence."

Sovereign AI, Efficient by Design

Digital responsibility is the second pillar of the Group's strategy. Since its inception, Sidetrade has operated its own cloud infrastructure and hosts its proprietary Data Lake on company-managed servers, without relying on generic public AI models. This infrastructure concentrates close to $9 trillion in B2B transactions and the payment-behavior of 42.5 million buying companies worldwide. Its primary data centers are powered by 100% renewable energy. Managing data at this scale carries a responsibility that the Group recognizes.

Laurent Pontier, CTO Chief of Staff at Sidetrade, said: "In a world where data has become the most strategic capital, and AI the new energy powering companies and their financial processes, cybersecurity and operational security are not optional. They are absolute commitments, inseparable from the promise we make to our customers. We are redefining the standard for trust in the Order-to-Cash field by placing the protection of our customers' most sensitive information at the center of every decision, every line of code, every process."

In 2025, Sidetrade reinforced its SOC 1 and SOC 2 by obtaining Type II attestations and renewed its ISO/IEC 27001 certification, which it has held since 2019. The Group also finalized its responsible AI policy, aligned with the European Union's AI regulation, and completed impact assessments across all of its AI systems, with independent third-party validation scheduled for 2026. No data breaches were reported during the year.

Talent, Governance and Ethics Driving Responsible Performance

At Sidetrade, innovation is embedded within operations. By redesigning its operating model around AI, process by process, with humans and agents working side by side, the Group won The Hackett Group's 2026 Innovation Award. This distinction rewards a conviction: AI's value comes from empowering people to redefine how they create value. Accordingly, Sidetrade continues to invest in its talent. Renewed in 2025, the By Your Side mentoring program supports employee development, with women representing 61% of participants. Gender equality continues to progress, with 44.4% women on the Executive Committee and a gender pay gap limited to 3%. This social commitment rests on a solid foundation for 2025: 99% permanent contracts, zero workplace accidents, and an Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) of 8 out of 10, reflecting employee confidence.

Sidetrade's ambition is underpinned by a robust governance framework. CSR governance, led by a dedicated committee, with oversight from the Board of Directors, sets the direction and reviews progress on a quarterly basis. Business ethics is one of its guiding principles. In 2025, 100% of employees acknowledged the Code of Conduct and completed anti-corruption training. No violations. No corruption incidents. No GDPR complaints. A confidential whistleblowing line, accessible to both employees and suppliers, completes the framework.

Impact Validated by Third Parties

In 2025, EthiFinance, a leading European ESG rating agency, awarded the Group its Gold medal. EcoVadis, a global player in CSR assessment, reaffirmed the Silver medal and highlighted a 16-point jump on the responsible-purchasing criterion, placing Sidetrade among the top 15% of rated companies across all industries. The Group committed to joining the Pledge to Net Zero initiative, aligning its emissions-reduction targets with climate science and with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Philippe Gangneux, Chief Financial Officer and CSR Ambassador at Sidetrade, said, "We are convinced that tomorrow's performance will be economic, technological, and responsible all at once. AI-native is becoming a lever for sustainable growth, one that must combine value creation with a reduction in environmental impact."

In 2026, Sidetrade will focus its efforts on Scope 3, the largest component of its carbon footprint. The CSR strategy will continue to be judged on outcomes. As part of O2C Intelligence 2030, Sidetrade is building an AI-native enterprise that demonstrates how economic performance and sustainable value creation can advance together.

Sidetrade's 2025 CSR Report is available at sidetrade.com and in the ESG section of its Euronext page.

Media relations @Sidetrade

Oli Thornton 00 44 7933 108 107 oli.thornton@sidetrade.com

About Sidetrade (www.sidetrade.com,

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) is an AI-native Order-to-Cash (O2C) company. Its platform combines O2C applications, autonomous AI agents, and Aimie IQ, a natural-language intelligence interface that helps global organizations accelerate cash generation. Sidetrade operates the world's largest proprietary O2C Data Lake, built on $9 trillion in B2B transactions and 42.5 million buyer entities. This data trains domain-expert AI models that continuously monitor, reason, decide, and act autonomously across the O2C cycle. Sidetrade serves businesses in 85 countries with 450 employees across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on LinkedIn at @Sidetrade.

In the event of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the French version is to be taken into account.