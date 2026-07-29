Sidetrade: Réside Etudes Selects Aimie, an AI Coworker Built to Strengthen Finance Performance

Réside Etudes, a leading French operator of serviced residences, has selected Aimie, an autonomous artificial intelligence agent specialized in cash collection. Developed by Sidetrade, a global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash applications, Aimie engages directly with customers, qualifies invoices, and autonomously optimizes collection strategies.

The decision reflects operational reality for decentralized finance teams managing high transaction volumes across a large portfolio of properties. Traditional collection methods, whether manual or partially outsourced, struggle to maintain consistent coverage and responsiveness. Agentic AI provides a scalable, structural answer to this capacity constraint.

Against this backdrop, Réside Etudes is turning to Aimie to implement a new operating model. Aimie transforms the Order-to-Cash function, traditionally scripted and confined to the back office, into an autonomous, self-optimizing system.

Purpose-built for corporate finance and backed by Sidetrade's Data Lake, Aimie brings contextual intelligence to every interaction through:

Autonomous, context-aware calls

Continuous learning from payment behaviors and real-time interactions to personalize conversations

from payment behaviors and real-time interactions to personalize conversations Native integration with the Sidetrade platform, automatically updating Order-to-Cash strategies and dispute management, without human intervention

Aimie is designed to deliver consistent policy-aligned execution at scale. The agent is expected to generate measurable cash flow gains, significantly reduce manual workload, and enable finance teams to focus on higher-value priorities.

Next financial announcement

First Half Year Results for 2026: September 22, 2026 (after the stock market closes)

Investor relations @Sidetrade

Christelle Dhrif 00 33 6 10 46 72 00 cdhrif@sidetrade.com

Media relations @Sidetrade

Oli Thornton 00 44 7933 108 107 oli.thornton@sidetrade.com

About Sidetrade ,www.sidetrade.com,

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) is an AI company redefining how enterprises secure and accelerate cash flow. At the core of its applications is Aimie, Sidetrade's agentic AI, trained on more than $8 trillion in B2B transactions. Powered by a proprietary Order-to-Cash Data Lake and domain expertise, Aimie continuously learns and operates autonomously across the Order-to-Cash. This coworker drives agility, informs decision-making, and ensures reliable execution. Aimie enables finance, sales, and customer-facing teams to unlock working capital and strengthen resilience. Sidetrade supports businesses in 85 countries and employs 450 people across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on LinkedIn at @Sidetrade.

About Réside Etudes , www.groupe-reside-etudes.com)

With over 35 years of expertise in the management and operation of student residences and serviced apart-hotels, Réside Etudes provides living spaces designed to simplify daily life for students, travelers, and business professionals, while delivering sustainable value for its property-owning investors. In 2026, with a rental portfolio of more than 27,000 units across multiple brands and 200 residences in operation, Réside Etudes ranks among the leading operators of urban serviced residences in France. Its properties are concentrated in the Île-de-France region and across all major French cities and growing metropolitan areas.

In the event of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the French version is to be taken into account.