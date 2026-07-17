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WKN: A12DFH | ISIN: CH0244767585 | Ticker-Symbol: 0UB
Tradegate
17.07.26 | 11:03
46,160 Euro
-1,37 % -0,640
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STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,31046,36011:34
46,31046,35011:34
PR Newswire
17.07.2026 00:36 Uhr
94 Leser
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Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. Announces Name Change to UBS Asset Management Income Fund, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") announced today that the Fund's Board of Directors has approved changing the Fund's name to "UBS Asset Management Income Fund, Inc.", effective on or about September 4, 2026 (the "Name Change").

The Name Change does not require shareholder approval, and no changes are being made to the Fund's investment objective or strategies. The Fund will continue to trade on the NYSE American LLC under the trading symbol "CIK" after the Name Change takes effect.

UBS Asset Management (Americas) LLC, the Fund's investment adviser, is part of the Asset Management business of UBS Group AG, a leading global financial services organization headquartered in Zurich.

SOURCE UBS Asset Management (Americas) LLC

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.