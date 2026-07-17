Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. Announces Name Change to UBS Asset Management Income Fund, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") announced today that the Fund's Board of Directors has approved changing the Fund's name to "UBS Asset Management Income Fund, Inc.", effective on or about September 4, 2026 (the "Name Change").

The Name Change does not require shareholder approval, and no changes are being made to the Fund's investment objective or strategies. The Fund will continue to trade on the NYSE American LLC under the trading symbol "CIK" after the Name Change takes effect.

UBS Asset Management (Americas) LLC, the Fund's investment adviser, is part of the Asset Management business of UBS Group AG, a leading global financial services organization headquartered in Zurich.

SOURCE UBS Asset Management (Americas) LLC