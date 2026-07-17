

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sandvik AB (SAND.ST) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled SEK5.236 billion, or SEK4.17 per share. This compares with SEK3.216 billion, or SEK2.56 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Sandvik AB reported adjusted earnings of SEK5.761 billion or SEK4.59 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 23.7% to SEK36.752 billion from SEK29.700 billion last year.



Sandvik AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK5.236 Bln. vs. SEK3.216 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK4.17 vs. SEK2.56 last year. -Revenue: SEK36.752 Bln vs. SEK29.700 Bln last year.



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