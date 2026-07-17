

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German construction group HOCHTIEF AG (HOT.DE, 1HOT.MI, HOCFF) announced on Friday that its Australian subsidiary CIMIC's Asian unit Leighton Asia has been awarded a contract by NTT Global Data Centers to deliver fit-out works at its Bangkok data centre campus in Thailand. The value of the contract is not revealed.



On the XETRA, shares of HOCHTIEF were losing 3.52 percent, changing hands at 449.60 euros.



Leighton Asia will handle mechanical, electrical and plumbing work for data halls at the Thailand site, HOCHTIEF stated.



The deal underscores growing investment in data centre capacity in Southeast Asia as demand for digital infrastructure rises.



HOCHTIEF said construction would begin immediately.



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