KeyBank and the Buffalo Sabres Foster the Spirit of Giving During Give 716 Celebration

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2026 / KeyBank and the Buffalo Sabres brought together community spirit, philanthropy, and hometown pride on July 16 during a special Give 716 Celebration at KeyBank's Northtown Branch in Amherst, NY.

Give 716, the annual online giving event led by the Buffalo Bills Foundation and Buffalo Sabres Foundation, has become a powerful platform for connecting residents with the nonprofit organizations that serve local communities. The initiative helps nonprofits raise critical funding while generating awareness for missions that address a wide range of community needs.

Supporting the Organizations That Strengthen Western New York

The event highlighted the power of collective giving in Western New York and encouraged residents to support the nonprofit organizations that strengthen communities across the region. Sabres legends Rob Ray and Derek Roy joined fans alongside Sabretooth for an afternoon that celebrated both local generosity and Buffalo hockey.

As part of the celebration, the first 50 attendees who showed proof of a donation of $71.60 or more to Give 716 received a Rasmus Dahlin jersey, motivating participants to support causes that matter throughout Western New York.

KeyBank is proud to support Give 716 alongside the Buffalo Sabres as part of its ongoing commitment to investing in the people, neighborhoods, and organizations that help Western New York thrive.

"Give 716 is a great example of what makes Western New York special," said Chiwuike Owunwanne, KeyBank Corporate Responsibility Officer in Buffalo. "When businesses, sports teams, nonprofits, and residents come together around a common purpose, the impact is significant. Every donation helps strengthen our region and the communities we call home."

A Partnership Built Around Community

KeyBank's relationship with the Buffalo Sabres extends far beyond hockey. Together, the organizations have partnered on initiatives such as Give 716 and HocKey Assists that celebrate community pride, support local nonprofits, and create opportunities for residents across Western New York.

Community investment is a cornerstone of KeyBank's corporate responsibility efforts. KeyBank works alongside nonprofit organizations, civic leaders, and community partners across the communities it serves to help create economic opportunity, advance neighborhood revitalization, and support programs that improve quality of life.

Learn more about KeyBank's longstanding partnership with the Buffalo Sabres and commitment to the Western New York region.

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-and-the-buffalo-sabres-foster-the-spirit-of-giving-during-gi-1192616