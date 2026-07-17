Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2026) - Charlotte Janssen today announced her resignation as an independent director of Metaguest.AI Incorporated, a company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange(the "Company"), effective immediately.

After careful consideration, Ms. Janssen has concluded that it is no longer appropriate to continue serving on the Company's Board of Directors due to differing views regarding certain aspects of the Board's governance processes, decision-making practices and the strategic direction of the Company.

"Serving as the sole independent director on the Board has been a privilege, and I appreciate the opportunity to have worked alongside management and my fellow directors," said Charlotte Janssen. "However, I have concluded that I can no longer effectively fulfill my fiduciary responsibilities, and therefore consider it appropriate to resign from the Board, effective immediately."

"Metaguest possesses valuable assets and opportunities, and I sincerely hope the Company is successful in creating long-term value for all shareholders. I thank the Company and its shareholders for their support during my tenure."

This news release reflects the views of Charlotte Janssen only and does not constitute a statement on behalf of the Company.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305645

Source: Charlotte Janssen