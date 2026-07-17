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WKN: A2P62D | ISIN: GB00BMVP7Y09 | Ticker-Symbol: RPD
Tradegate
17.07.26 | 19:23
51,46 Euro
+1,18 % +0,60
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
ROYALTY PHARMA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROYALTY PHARMA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,4151,6110:35
50,3551,3917.07.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2026 22:18 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Royalty Pharma plc: Royalty Pharma declares third quarter 2026 dividend

NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) has approved the payment of a dividend for the third quarter of 2026 of $0.235 per Class A ordinary share.

The dividend will be paid on September 10, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2026.

About Royalty Pharma plc
Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and non-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry's leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly - directly when it partners with companies to co fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma's current portfolio includes royalties on more than 35 commercial products, including Vertex's Trikafta and Alyftrek, GSK's Trelegy, Roche's Evrysdi, Johnson & Johnson's Tremfya, Biogen's Tysabri and Spinraza, Servier's Voranigo, AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson's Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer's Xtandi, Pfizer's Nurtec ODT, and Gilead's Trodelvy, and 19 development-stage product candidates. For more information, visit www.royaltypharma.com.

Royalty Pharma Investor Relations and Communications
+1 (212) 883-6772
ir@royaltypharma.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.