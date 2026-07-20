TOKYO, July 17, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced today the start of sales for the hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) model of its Xforce compact SUV in Indonesia. The model marks Mitsubishi Motors' first HEV introduced to the Indonesian market as well as its first HEV to be manufactured in Indonesia. Production will be handled locally at PT Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia, the company's production hub in the country.The Xforce* is a five-passenger compact SUV developed under the concept "Best-suited buddy for an exciting life." Following its launch in Indonesia in November 2023, the model has expanded to ASEAN markets such as Vietnam and the Philippines, as well as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, becoming one of Mitsubishi Motors' key global strategic models, with sales growing across regions. Well received for its stylish yet robust authentic SUV design, it offers a spacious and comfortable cabin for five passengers despite its maneuverable compact body size.The Xforce HEV adopts an HEV system derived from Mitsubishi Motors' renowned plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV) technology, further enhancing the model's appeal through higher fuel efficiency, eco-friendliness, and powerful acceleration. Based on a front-wheel-drive system, Mitsubishi Motors' distinctive all-wheel control technologies, including Active Yaw Control (AYC), enable safe and secure driving with confidence and control. Moreover, drivers can select EV modes according to their driving needs, allowing for quiet operation when preferred."Despite its hybrid-electric powertrain, the Xforce HEV enables EV driving powered primarily by the motor, combining eco-friendliness with the powerful and smooth driving experience unique to electrified vehicles," said Keisuke Kishiura, president & COO of Mitsubishi Motors. "Together with Mitsubishi Motors' distinctive range of drive modes, this model will offer safe, secure, and comfortable mobility across a wide variety of weather and road conditions, making daily drives more enjoyable."* Sold as the Outlander Sport in some marketsSource: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.