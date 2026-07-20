Toyota City, Japan, July 17, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced today that OneStream Co., Ltd. (OneStream), the first company to be spun off from Toyota's new-business-creation framework, "BE creation"*1, has received capital investment from three companies. Under this joint investment structure, OneStream will advance efforts to improve efficiencies in port and container logistics in Japan.OneStream was established in April 2026 and succeeded Toyota's logistics optimization business in June 2026, including development, operation, and related services. Through the participation of Kamigumi Co., Ltd., Fuku Trans Corporation, and NE Investment Co., Ltd.*2, OneStream will move forward with this business while leveraging the expertise of companies involved in port and container logistics.The One Stream service enables logistics operators to share information throughout the process-from cargo preparation, transportation, and container loading. By combining operational improvement with digital technologies, the initiative focuses not simply on system implementation, but on generating business results.By connecting information that is usually fragmented across telephone calls, emails, documents, and independent systems, the One Stream service improves visibility into warehouse work planning, truck dispatching and waiting times, and port reception and reservation processes. This helps shippers, warehouse operators, transportation companies, and port-related stakeholders conduct more efficient operations.OneStream will initially focus on improving information sharing and operational efficiencies in port and container logistics in collaboration with shippers, warehouse operators, transportation companies, and port-related stakeholders. Looking ahead, the company aims to help solve challenges across broader areas of logistics by leveraging the knowledge and capabilities gained through these efforts.As part of its transformation into a mobility company, Toyota positions new business creation as a key management priority. Toyota's BE creation framework is based on employee's aspirations to contribute to society and take on new challenges through technology. It seeks to address customer needs and on-site challenges while verifying business hypotheses and pursuing commercialization.Japan's logistics industry faces a number of structural challenges, including driver shortages, truck waiting times, empty return trips, operational burdens at ports and warehouses, and fragmented information across companies and processes. These challenges cannot be solved by the efforts of individual companies alone and require collaboration across industries.The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) has identified enhancing competitiveness across the entire supply chain as one of its "New Seven Challenges" and is promoting initiatives aimed at strengthening logistics through collaborative transportation, data sharing, and real-time rerouting and resource allocation.Logistics serves as critical social infrastructure supporting both industry and everyday life. Toyota will continue its efforts to build partnerships with a broader range of stakeholders through the growth and development of OneStream's business.Company OverviewName: OneStream Co., Ltd.Headquarters: Nagoya Fushimi K Frontier 9F, 2-15-22 Nishiki, Naka-ku, Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, JapanRepresentative: Satoshi Adachi, president and representative directorEstablishment: April 2026Operations: Development and operation of solutions that connect logistics information across shippers, warehouse operators, transportation companies, and port-related stakeholders to improve efficiency in cargo preparation, truck transportation, and port reception and reservation processes*1 Standing for "breakthrough" and "establishment"*2 Subsidiary of Nihon Enterprise Co., Ltd.Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.SDGs Initiatives https://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/Source: Toyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.