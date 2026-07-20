XCF Global, Inc. to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on Tuesday, July 21, 2026

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / XCF Global, Inc. ("XCF") (NASDAQ:SAFX), an emerging U.S.-based producer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel ("SAF"), today announced that Chris Cooper, Chief Executive Officer will participate in the upcoming Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series, taking place on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at 11:00 AM ET.

The Fireside Chat will be hosted by Peter Gastreich, Managing Director, Energy Transition & Sustainable Investing at Water Tower Research, and will cover the following topics:

New Rise Renewables Reno production milestone. First renewable fuels output now underway, the ramp timeline, and the path to full SAF production.

Pending business combination. The proposed three-party combination with Southern Energy Renewables and DevvStream, its strategic rationale, and next steps toward closing.

First-mover and other advantages. Perceived competitive advantages including why management believes XCF's head start matters as many competitors are believed to be years from first production.

Corporate demand and the buyer pool. Who's really buying, and vying to be credited for, SAF beyond airlines, and how XCF expects to capture that demand.

Financial profile and capital strategy. The expected path to profitability, key anticipated margin drivers, and financing decisions including the terminated Helena equity agreement.

This event is open access for all investors to participate. Interested parties can register for the event through Water Tower Research at: SAFX | WTR Event Registration

About XCF Global, Inc.

XCF Global, Inc. ("XCF") is a U.S.-based producer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel ("SAF") focused on decarbonizing transportation while supporting domestic fuel supply and energy security. The Company's flagship facility, New Rise Renewables Reno, has a permitted nameplate production capacity of 38 million gallons per year. XCF is working to advance a pipeline of potential expansion opportunities in Nevada, North Carolina and Florida, and to build relationships across the energy and transportation sectors to scale renewable fuels production. XCF is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trades under the ticker SAFX.

Contacts

XCF Global: Corporate Communications

media@xcf.global

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding XCF Global's commercial operations and growth strategy; the anticipated benefits of the Joint Commercialization and Development Agreement with CRV and New Rise Australia Pty Ltd; the proposed development, financing, construction and operation of a HEFA-based renewable fuels refinery in Australia; the expected production capacity of the proposed facility; XCF Global's potential equity participation in the project entity; the potential development and expansion of the New Rise ANZ platform; potential pre-construction commercial activities and product supply arrangements; and the parties' ability to enter into definitive agreements, obtain financing, secure regulatory approvals, reach final investment decision, complete construction and commissioning, and achieve commercial operations.

All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and are sometimes identified by words such as "aim," "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "endeavor," "seek," "anticipate," "designed," "estimate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "project," "predict," "continue," "target," "objective," "goal" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates, expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results, developments or outcomes to differ materially include, among others: changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; XCF Global's ability to integrate operations and implement its business plan on its anticipated timeline; XCF Global's ability to raise financing to fund its operations and business plan and the terms of any such financing; risks related to project development, permitting, financing, construction, commissioning and commercialization; changes in applicable laws or regulations; risks related to extensive regulation and compliance obligations; the availability of tax credits and other government support; risks relating to XCF Global's and New Rise's intellectual property rights; and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in XCF Global's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report and other filings XCF Global has made or will make in the future.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes. XCF Global undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. SOURCE: XCF Global, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/xcf-global-inc.-to-participate-in-water-tower-research-fireside-chat-on-tuesday-ju-1193227