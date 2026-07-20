IFF (NYSE: IFF) a global leader in flavors, fragrances, and health and biosciences today announced that it has entered into an agreement with SuanNutra, a Carbyne Equity Partners portfolio company and global provider of science-backed branded and functional ingredients, to sell its portfolio of botanical extracts, vitamins and minerals, and food enhancement activities, including its range of natural colors and antioxidants and certain localized flavor activities in Peru.

The portfolio serves a broad range of food, beverage and nutritional end markets through a comprehensive selection of customized solutions.

"These businesses are highly respected, and we are confident they will continue to thrive under the ownership of SuanNutra and Carbyne," said Erik Fyrwald, CEO IFF. "This transaction is another step in optimizing our portfolio and reinforces our focus on our core innovation-led businesses Taste, Scent and Health Biosciences where we see the greatest opportunities to drive long-term profitable growth and create value for our shareholders."

The transaction includes operations that generated revenues of approximately $170 million in 2025. Collectively, the activities included in the transaction employ about 600 people and operate across five manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and Latin America. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The companies expect to close the sale by the end of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearances and the satisfaction of applicable consultation requirements. Alantra acted as financial advisor to IFF and DLA Piper LLP acted as legal counsel.

Cautionary Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains "forward-looking statement" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "target," similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the transaction and the expected timetable for completing the transaction. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), we make joy through science, creativity and heart. As the global leader in taste, scent, and health and biosciences, we're innovating for the future. Every day, we deliver groundbreaking, sustainable solutions that elevate products people love advancing wellness, delighting the senses and enhancing the human experience. Learn more at iff.com, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

2026 by International Flavors Fragrances Inc. IFF is a Registered Trademark. All Rights Reserved.

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