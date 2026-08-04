

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $50 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $599 million, or $2.33 per share, last year.



Excluding items, International Flavors And Fragrances Inc reported adjusted earnings of $149 million or $0.57 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.8% to $1.954 billion from $1.919 billion last year.



International Flavors And Fragrances Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $50 Mln. vs. $599 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $2.33 last year. -Revenue: $1.954 Bln vs. $1.919 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 7.4 B To $ 7.6 B



Non-GAAP Values are from continuing operations



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