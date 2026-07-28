IFF (NYSE: IFF) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of its common stock, payable on October 9, 2026 to shareholders of record as of September 18, 2026.
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At IFF (NYSE: IFF), we make joy through science, creativity and heart. As the global leader in flavors, fragrances, and health and biosciences, we deliver groundbreaking, sustainable innovations that elevate everyday products-advancing wellness, delighting the senses and enhancing the human experience.Learn more at iff.com, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
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