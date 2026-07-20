New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2026) - Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLZH) ("Flash" or the "Company") today announced the season pass of FLASHSM, a direct-to-consumer mobile application delivering live and on-demand cricket content alongside a next-generation interactive fan engagement experience. More importantly, for cricket fans who move fast - FLASHSM Premium is available RIGHT NOW at an exclusive introductory price of just $4.99, before pricing increases next month.

There has never been a better time to get in. This window is closing. FLASHSM is available now in North America at https://flashsm.com and on Google Play.

LIMITED TIME: LOCK IN $4.99 PREMIUM ACCESS TODAY

Cricket fans, this is your moment. FLASHSM Premium is launching at a special introductory price that will not last - and once it's gone, it's gone.

FLASH SPORTS AND MEDIA PREMIUM - $4.99 / 24 Days

For just $4.99, subscribers gain full access to everything that makes FLASHSM the only cricket platform built for North American fans:

Feature FLASHSM Premium Ads No ads. Ever. Exclusive Live Matches Included Real-Time Scores Live, ball-by-ball Live Chat Engage with fans in real time Buy a Ticket In-app access

LPL 2026 PASS - Also $4.99

Cricket's biggest moments deserve a front-row seat. The LPL 2026 Pass is also available at this introductory rate - $4.99 for 24 days of premium Lanka Premier League access, exclusively through FLASHSM.

This pricing increases next month. Subscribe now at https://flashsm.com or on Google Play to lock in your rate.

THE BIGGEST CRICKET MARKET OPPORTUNITY IN NORTH AMERICA - AND YOU'RE EARLY

Cricket is the second most-watched sport in the world, with an estimated 2.5 billion fans globally - and North America is one of its fastest-growing markets. The United States alone is home to a passionate, rapidly expanding cricket fanbase that has never had a dedicated, home-grown platform built for them.

Until now. FLASHSM is that platform - launched by Flash Sports & Media Holdings, a company that has spent years building the production infrastructure and broadcast capability to deliver cricket at scale. The $4.99 promotional window is your chance to be a founding subscriber before this product reaches its full market price.

As per market research published by the International Cricket Council (ICC), there are an estimated 20 million to 30 million cricket fans in North America, with the vast majority concentrated in the United States and a fast-growing audience in Canada. Because cricket is mostly streamed via specialized services like Willow TV rather than major network television, precise per-match domestic ratings are difficult to isolate. However, key data points highlight the massive scale of the T20 audience in the region: Major International Events: An estimated 123.7 million viewers from the United States alone tuned into digital and broadcast coverage during peak matches (such as USA vs. India) during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Digital Surges: The International Cricket Council (ICC) reported a 49% spike in American digital users on its official platforms during recent T20 World Cup cycles. Domestic League Growth: Major League Cricket (MLC), North America's professional T20 league, pulled in over 54 million viewers globally across 90+ countries last season, driven heavily by its expanding regional fan base.

WHAT YOU GET WITH FLASHSM PREMIUM

No Ads - Your match. Your way. Zero interruptions.

Exclusive Live Matches - Access to live cricket you simply can't get anywhere else in North America. FLASHSM delivers real-time match streams directly to your device, wherever you are.

Real-Time Scores - Ball-by-ball scoring, live match stats, player performance data, and leaderboards updating in real time so you never miss a moment.

Live Chat - Join thousands of fans in real-time conversation during matches. The FLASHSM live chat turns every game into a shared experience - debate, celebrate, and connect with your cricket community.

Buy a Ticket - FLASHSM Premium isn't just digital. In-app ticketing access puts live events within reach directly from the platform.

LPL 2026 Pass - Premium access to the Lanka Premier League 2026 for 24 days at the introductory rate of $4.99. Elite cricket. World-class players. Your screen.

DON'T MISS YOUR WINDOW

The promotional rate of $4.99 is available for a limited time only. Pricing increases next month - and every day you wait is a day you're leaving value on the table.

Here's what you need to do right now:

Go to https://flashsm.com or open Google Play Select FLASHSM Premium or the LPL 2026 Pass Subscribe at $4.99 and lock in your rate before the price increase

That's it. In under two minutes, you have the best cricket streaming experience in North America - ad-free, live, and fully interactive - at the best price you'll ever see.

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY

"We built FLASHSM because cricket fans in North America deserve a platform that treats them as the priority - not an afterthought," said the management team at Flash Sports & Media Holdings. "Launching Premium at $4.99 is our way of rewarding early fans and giving everyone the chance to experience exactly what we believe FLASHSM is a leading platform for cricket in North America. The time to sign up is today. This price won't be here forever."

FOR INVESTORS: WHY FLASHSM AND FLZH ARE WORTH YOUR ATTENTION

The Company believes the FLASHSM launch - and the momentum of its $4.99 promotional subscriber drive - represents an important milestone in the commercialization of its direct-to-consumer strategy. For FLZH shareholders and prospective investors, this represents:

A scalable direct-to-consumer revenue engine that grows with every subscriber acquired during the promotional window

that grows with every subscriber acquired during the promotional window First-mover positioning in North America's rapidly expanding cricket market

in North America's rapidly expanding cricket market A multi-revenue platform combining subscriptions, advertising inventory, sponsorships, and in-app ticketing

combining subscriptions, advertising inventory, sponsorships, and in-app ticketing A growing proprietary audience whose data and engagement metrics strengthen Flash's media rights and partnership conversations

whose data and engagement metrics strengthen Flash's media rights and partnership conversations Evidence of execution - the product is live, the pricing is set, and application is now available for subscription. Flash Sports & Media Holdings trades on NASDAQ under the symbol FLZH.

GET STARTED NOW

$4.99 promotional pricing ends next month. Subscribe today.

Web: https://flashsm.com Mobile: Available on Investor Info: NASDAQ:



About Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc.

Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLZH) is a cricket-focused sports and media company seeking to develop and commercialize cricket media, league-management, sponsorship, and related sports-entertainment opportunities. Through its relationship with IPG, Flash is focused on professional cricket properties, media and broadcast opportunities, sponsorships, league operations, and related commercial initiatives. The Company's business plans remain subject to execution risks, market conditions, definitive agreements, third-party approvals, and the Company's ability to finance, develop, and commercialize its sports and media initiatives. https://flashsportsandmedia.com https://flashsm.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the launch, features, availability, functionality, pricing, adoption, subscriber growth, performance, monetization and anticipated benefits of FLASHSM and its paid subscription offering; the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans and strategies relating to the development, commercialization and monetization of its cricket-focused sports and media platform, including direct-to-consumer and subscription initiatives; the Company's ability to attract, convert and retain paying subscribers and to generate recurring subscription revenue; the Company's relationship with Innovative Production Group FZ, LLC and other current or potential strategic partners; current and future cricket, sports, media, streaming, league-management, sponsorship, media rights, franchise-development, broadcast and related commercial opportunities; the development, operation or commercialization of the Lanka Premier League or any other cricket league, tournament, event, property or related rights; potential sponsorships, media rights arrangements, franchise sales, broadcast relationships, subscription and advertising revenue, league operations, player participation, venue arrangements, commercial partnerships and other business opportunities; the Company's ability to generate revenues, achieve growth, obtain financing, enter into definitive agreements, obtain required approvals, maintain relationships with third parties and execute its business plan; and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the applicable listing standards of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "seek," "should," "will," "would," and similar words or expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results, performance, events or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to: the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the launch of paid subscriptions on FLASHSM may not be realized; the Company's ability to attract, convert and retain paying subscribers and to achieve and sustain subscription revenue and audience engagement; pricing, churn, payment processing, refunds and the seasonal nature of subscriber demand; the performance, reliability, security and continued availability of the application and its underlying content and technology; the Company's early-stage sports and media strategy and limited operating history in its current business focus; the Company's ability to develop, finance, operate, commercialize, monetize and scale cricket, sports, media, streaming, league-management, sponsorship, broadcast and related business lines; the Company's ability to obtain, license and maintain the broadcast, streaming and other rights necessary to offer content through the application in each market; the seasonal nature of cricket leagues and events and the many conditions to successful league and event operations; the Company's dependence on third-party relationships, including relationships with Innovative Production Group FZ, LLC, cricket governing bodies, league operators, venues, broadcasters, sponsors, franchise owners, players, application distribution platforms, technology vendors, commercial counterparties and other strategic partners; the possibility that definitive agreements with any such parties may not be entered into on acceptable terms, or at all; the possibility that existing or contemplated relationships, arrangements, rights or opportunities may be terminated, delayed, modified, disputed or fail to produce expected results; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain required governmental, regulatory, league, venue, governing-body, shareholder, exchange or other approvals, consents or authorizations; the possibility that anticipated subscription revenue, franchise sales, sponsorships, media rights arrangements, broadcast relationships, advertising revenue, ticketing revenue, licensing revenue or other commercial opportunities may not materialize, may be delayed, or may be less favorable than expected; competitive dynamics in the sports, media, entertainment, streaming, broadcast, sponsorship and league-management industries; changes in consumer demand, audience engagement, advertiser demand, media consumption habits and market conditions affecting cricket, sports and media properties; the Company's ability to raise additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all, and the potential dilutive effect of any financing transactions; risks associated with international business activities, including geopolitical, regulatory, tax, foreign exchange, sanctions, anti-corruption, labor, immigration, travel, venue, data-privacy, safety, security and operational risks; general economic, market, industry and capital markets conditions; volatility in the trading price and liquidity of the Company's securities; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with applicable Nasdaq listing standards; and the Company's ability to comply with applicable SEC reporting, disclosure and internal control requirements.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings made with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update, revise or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Company Websites

https://flashsportsandmedia.com

https://flashsm.com

Source: Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLZH)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305735

Source: Flash Sports and Media, Inc.