Watch live at Floorstocks.com

Live interview scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. EDT

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2026) - Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLZH) ("Flash Sports & Media," "FSM" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated sports, media and fan engagement platform, today announced that Chairman Suren Ajjarapu will participate in a live shareholder interview on Floorstocks on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

The live discussion will provide shareholders and the broader investment community with an opportunity to hear directly from Mr. Ajjarapu regarding Flash Sports & Media Holdings, its strategic vision, current initiatives and opportunities within the rapidly expanding global sports and media markets. Flash Sports & Media Holdings is focused on developing and commercializing cricket-related media, league management, sponsorship and sports-entertainment opportunities. The interview will explore the company's business model, growth strategy and plans to build long-term value as cricket continues gaining international attention and expanding its presence in the United States. Investors, shareholders and members of the financial community are encouraged to join the live broadcast and become part of the growing Floorstocks investor community.

Watch the live interview and sign up at: Floorstocks.com

About Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc.

Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLZH) is a vertically integrated sports, media and fan engagement company focused on owning, producing, distributing and monetizing premium sports and entertainment content. The Company operates across live sports rights, original content production, experiential marketing, digital fan engagement and direct-to-consumer media platforms, leveraging proprietary intellectual property, strategic partnerships and technology to connect global audiences with premium sports experiences.

Through its expanding portfolio of sports properties, media assets and technology platforms, Flash Sports & Media is building a next-generation global sports ecosystem spanning content creation, production, streaming, fan engagement and commercial monetization. https://flashsportsandmedia.com

https://flashsm.com

About Floorstocks

Floorstocks is an investor-media and livestream platform that connects public companies, executives, investors and financial-content creators through live interviews, market conversations and ticker-based communities. Floorstocks - Where Community Meets Wall Street.

Disclosure

This communication is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc. has paid Floorstocks approximately $35,000 in cash for ongoing investor-relations and promotional services; this interview is being provided as part of that engagement and Floorstocks received no separate or additional fee specifically for it. Investors should conduct their own research and consult an appropriate financial professional before making investment decisions. Complete compensation disclosures are available at Floorstocks.com/disclosures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, or intentions relating the future financial performance of the Company, the achievement of earnout targets, the development and commercialization of sports, media and streaming platforms, potential sponsorship, media rights and commercial opportunities, anticipated market size and growth, and the Company's ability to generate revenues from its activities. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "seek," "estimate," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements made by Company representatives during the live interview referenced in this press release may also constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to the same risks and uncertainties described herein.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Source: Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLZH)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307837

Source: Flash Sports and Media, Inc.