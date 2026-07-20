DPC Holdings PLC (NYSE: DPC) ("Doncasters") will release its second quarter financial results on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, before the market opens. The press release and presentation materials will be available via the Investors section of the Doncasters website (ir.doncasters.com).

A conference call and webcast will follow at 10.00am, Eastern Time. Please register to attend using the details below:

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026 Time: 10.00 am ET Hosts: Chief Executive Officer Mike Quinn Chief Financial Officer David Egan Audio call: USA: +1 585-542-9983 United Kingdom: +44 117 389 0104 Global Dial-In Details Registration: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/575045483

A webcast replay will be available on the News and Events page of our investor relations website following the webcast (ir.doncasters.com).

About Doncasters

Doncasters is a leading independent manufacturer of complex, highly engineered precision cast components and nickel- and cobalt-based superalloys primarily serving the high growth Aerospace and IGT end markets. We primarily manufacture products that operate across some of the most in-demand aeroengine and gas turbine platforms, and through decades of operations, we have developed deep engineering expertise, technical know-how, and a collaborative, customer-centric culture that provides solutions to our OEM customers' most complex casting challenges. Doncasters operates 14 advanced manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom and Asia, serving a broad blue-chip client base worldwide and maintaining a leading position in specialist manufacturing and casting of superalloys.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260720988038/en/

Contacts:

Lucy Sharma

DPC Holdings Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@doncasters.com