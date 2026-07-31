DPC Holdings (NYSE: DPC) ("Doncasters") reported on July 30, 2026, that Moody's upgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Alloy Parent Limited (Doncasters) three notches to Ba2 from B2 and changed the outlook to positive from stable.

Moody's reported that the Ba2 rating reflects Doncasters' strong balance sheet following the successful Initial Public Offer, the diversified revenue streams across end-markets and platforms and between original equipment and aftermarket activities, and the top three positions on critical long-term programs. Moody's further notes that the strong balance sheet provides material capacity to fund organic investment and pursue mid-sized inorganic growth opportunities.

Doncasters' Chief Financial Officer stated "We are pleased that Moody's has recognized the significant progress Doncasters has made in strengthening its balance sheet and enhancing our financial flexibility to materially reduce our financial leverage. We remain committed to maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and delivering sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders."

About Doncasters

Doncasters is a leading independent manufacturer of complex, highly engineered precision cast components and nickel- and cobalt-based superalloys primarily serving the high growth Aerospace and IGT end markets. We primarily manufacture products that operate across some of the most in-demand aeroengine and gas turbine platforms, and through decades of operations, we have developed deep engineering expertise, technical know-how, and a collaborative, customer-centric culture that provides solutions to our OEM customers' most complex casting challenges. Doncasters operates 14 advanced manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom and Asia, serving a broad blue-chip client base worldwide and maintaining a leading position in specialist manufacturing and casting of superalloys.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260731579716/en/

Contacts:

Lucy Sharma

DPC Holdings Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@Doncasters.com