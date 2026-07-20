Wellgistics Health, Inc.: Wellgistics Health Announces Updated Record Date for Distribution of Dream Bowl 2026 Meme Coin to Stockholders

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / Wellgistics Health, Inc. ("Wellgistics") (NASDAQ:WGRX), a health information technology leader implementing EinsteinRx artificial intelligence prescription drug routing into blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChain to optimize the prescription medicines reimbursement and dispensing journey, today announced an updated record date for the distribution of the Dream Bowl 2026 Meme Coin (https://www.biconomy.com/exchange/DREAM1_USDT) to Wellgistics stockholders. On December 3, 2025, Wellgistics announced that it would distribute one (1) Dream Bowl 2026 Meme Coin for every one (1) share of Wellgistics Health common stock held as of a designated record date. Wellgistics has now set a new record date of July 31, 2026 for determining stockholders entitled to receive the Dream Bowl 2026 Meme Coin.

Holders of Wellgistics common stock as of the new record date of July 31,2026 will be entitled to receive fifty (50) Dream Bowl 2026 Meme Coins for each share of Wellgistics common stock that they hold. Wellgistics will distribute (or coordinate with Wellgistics's transfer agent to distribute) any necessary notices and forms to stockholders to obtain each holder's digital wallet information to allow such holders to receive their Dream Bowl 2026 Meme Coins. The distribution date (the "Distribution Date") will be determined by subsequent resolution in coordination with DataVault AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT).

About Wellgistics Health, Inc.

Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) is a physical and technology pharmacy-enabling health IT company that specializes in optimizing the delivery medications from manufacturers to patients. Its integrated platform connects 6,500+ pharmacies and 200+ manufacturers, offering wholesale distribution, digital prescription routing, direct-to-patient delivery, and AI-powered hub services such as eligibility, adherence, onboarding, prior authorization, and cash-pay fulfillment. Wellgistics provides end-to-end solutions designed to restore access, transparency, and trust in U.S. healthcare.

For more information, visit www.wellgisticshealth.com.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Sciences and Data Sciences divisions.

Datavault AI's Acoustic Sciences division features WiSA, ADIO and Sumerian patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless, high-definition sound transmission technologies with intellectual property covering audio timing, synchronization, and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization.

Datavault AI's platform serves multiple industries, including high-performance computing software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange enables Digital Twins and the licensing of name, image, and likeness by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's technology suite is fully customizable and offers AI- and machine-learning-based automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring.

Datavault AI is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at dvlt.ai Investor information is available at ir.datavaultsite.com. Technology news and insights are published at dvlt.ai/insights.

About Dream Bowl 2026 Meme Coin

The Dream Bowl 2026 Meme Coin is a digital collectible intended solely for personal, non-commercial use in connection with the Dream Bowl 2026 event. The Meme Coin does not: (i) represent or confer any equity, voting, dividend, profit-sharing, or ownership rights in Wellgistics or any other entity; (ii) provide any right to receive monetary payments, distributions, or appreciation; or (iii) create any expectation of profit or reliance on the managerial or entrepreneurial efforts of Wellgistics or others. The Meme Coin is not designed or intended to function as an investment, currency, or financial product, and it is not being offered, sold, or distributed for fundraising or capital-raising purposes. The Meme Coin is not intended to be a 'security' as that term is defined under the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or any applicable state securities laws. Use of the Meme Coin is limited to entertainment, event-access, and digital-collectible functions. Any transferability features are provided solely to support personal digital item portability and not to facilitate or imply investment or speculative use.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding the parties' plans to negotiate definitive agreements, potential implementation, adoption, performance, revenue sharing, and other anticipated benefits of the contemplated collaboration. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in DataVault AI, Inc.'s and Wellgistics Health, Inc.'s filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and neither company undertakes any obligation to update them except as required by law. Additional factors are discussed in Wellgistics Health's filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction, and there shall be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Wellgistics Media Contact

James Lambert, Vice President ????

Rubenstein Public Relations

Phone: 212.805.3024

Email: jlambert@rubensteinpr.com

Wellgistics Investor Contact

Investor Relations: IR@wellgisticshealth.com

DataVault Corporate Communications

Media Contact - Datavault AI:

marketing@dvlt.ai

Investor Contact - Datavault AI:

Edward Barger

VP, Investor Relations

ebarger@dvlt.ai | ir@dvlt.ai

Media Inquiries:

marketing@dvlt.ai

SOURCE: Wellgistics Health, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/wellgistics-health-announces-updated-record-date-for-distribution-of-1193339