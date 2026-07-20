







HONG KONG, July 20, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited ('Lukfook' or the 'Group') (Stock Code: 0590) is pleased to announce the grand opening of Lukfook Jewellery's Shop at VivoCity on 18 July. The grand opening ceremony featured guests of honour including Ms. Elsa Hung Director of Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office, Ms. Gloria Chan, Director of HKTDC Limited, Singapore Branch, Mr. Ho Nai Chuen, Charles, President of Singapore Jewellers Association. They were accompanied by Ms. Wong Hau Yeung, Shirley, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Lukfook Group, Mr. Cheung Chi Keung, Darwin, Property Director of the Group, Ms. Wendy Kan, Lukfook Jewellery Malaysia District Manager, and Ms. Cassandra Gan, Head of Lukfook Jewellery Singapore shop to unveil the new shop with all distinguished guests.Mr. Wong Wai Sheung, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lukfook Group, said, 'Lukfook has always been actively seeking overseas business opportunities. As one of the core economies in Southeast Asia, Singapore holds immense market potential. Through this entry with a brand-new shop image, we hope to create a pleasant and prestigious shopping experience for both locals in Singapore and consumers from all over the world. This allows the public to experience Lukfook Jewellery's high-quality jewellery and professional services, injecting new fashionable vitality into the local jewellery market. Looking ahead, the Group will continue to allocate resources to overseas expansion and seize market opportunities to further realise its corporate vision of 'Brand of Hong Kong, Sparkling the World'.'VivoCity is one of Singapore's largest shopping malls, with a total area of 140,000 square metres. It integrates shopping, entertainment and fashionable living. The mall gathers many internationally renowned brands and is a must-visit destination for both local residents and tourists. The Group firmly believes that, leveraging VivoCity's premium location, this collaboration will generate a powerful synergy, allowing more overseas consumers to experience the charm and craftsmanship of "Lukfook".Address: Shop 201, Level 1, VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk, SingaporeMs. Wong Hau Yeung, Shirley, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Lukfook Group (centre), Ms. Elsa Hung, Director of Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office (3rd left), Ms. Gloria Chan, Director of HKTDC Limited, Singapore Branch (3rd right), Mr. Ho Nai Chuen, Charles, President of Singapore Jewellers Association (2nd left), Mr. Cheung Chi Keung, Darwin, Property Director of Lukfook Group (2nd right), Ms. Wendy Kan, Lukfook Jewellery Malaysia District Manager (1st left), and Ms. Cassandra Gan, Head of Lukfook Jewellery Singapore shop (1st right), officiated the ribbon-cutting ceremonyThe grand opening of the new VivoCity shop drew a bustling crowd, creating a vibrant atmosphereAbout Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (Stock Code: 0590)The Group, founded by a group of experienced jewellery specialists, is one of the leading jewellery retailers in Hong Kong, China and Chinese Mainland. With the first Lukfook Jewellery shop established in North Point, Hong Kong in 1991, it has always been upholding the service motto of 'Exquisite Craftsmanship, Quality Services and Customer Orientation'. In May 1997, the Group was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. We principally engage in the sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing and retailing of a variety of gold and platinum jewellery and gem-set jewellery products. Through multi-brand strategy to cater to the needs of different customers, the Group's brands, including Lukfook Jewellery, 3DG Jewellery, Heirloom Fortune, Lukfook Joaillerie, Goldstyle, and Love LUKFOOK JEWELLERY, currently have a total of around 2,900 points of sale in 13 countries and regions, crafting the finest jewellery and providing quality services for customers. The Group will continue to identify new business opportunities in the international market and actively pursue further development in China and overseas markets in response to its corporate vision, 'Brand of Lukfook, Sparkling the World'.For more information, please visit the official website of Lukfook Group at www.lukfook.com.Source: Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd.Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.