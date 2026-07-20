White Pearl Technology Group AB: WPTG, through its subsidiary Adligo, completes the acquisition of ServIT

White Pearl Technology Group AB ("WPTG" or the "Group") today announces that its Swedish subsidiary Adligo AB ("Adligo") has completed the acquisition of 100% of the shares in ServIT Datakonsult i Stockholm AB ("ServIT"), following the previously announced Letter of Intent ("LOI"). The transaction includes an aggregate initial purchase consideration of SEK 4.0 million, comprising SEK 2.0 million in cash and SEK 2.0 million to be settled through newly issued WPTG B-shares. In addition, the seller is entitled to performance-based earn-out consideration linked to ServIT's EBITDA over the three financial years following completion of the transaction.

On 17 February 2026, WPTG announced that its Swedish subsidiary Adligo had entered into a Letter of Intent to acquire ServIT, a Swedish IT consultancy and managed services provider headquartered in Stockholm. Following the execution of the Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA"), the transaction has now been completed and ServIT has become part of the Group through Adligo.

The acquisition supports WPTG's long-term strategy of strengthening its presence in the Swedish market through selective acquisitions while expanding the Group's capabilities within managed services, IT infrastructure, cloud services and technology support. By combining ServIT's expertise and customer relationships with Adligo's existing operations, the Group further strengthens its position as a strategic IT partner for small and medium-sized enterprises across Sweden.

The transaction

The acquisition has been completed through the execution of the Share Purchase Agreement, resulting in Adligo acquiring 100% of the shares in ServIT.

The aggregate initial purchase consideration amounts to SEK 4.0 million, comprising SEK 2.0 million in cash and SEK 2.0 million to be settled through newly issued WPTG B-shares. The share consideration will be determined in accordance with the applicable volume-weighted average price (VWAP) set out in the Share Purchase Agreement.

In addition to the initial purchase consideration, the seller is entitled to a performance-based earn-out linked to ServIT's EBITDA for the financial years 2026, 2027 and 2028. The earn-out is calculated annually and is based on 50% of the EBITDA generated above agreed annual target levels of SEK 2.0 million, SEK 2.4 million and SEK 2.7 million, respectively. The earn-out structure aligns the interests of the seller and WPTG by incentivising continued profitable growth following completion of the transaction.

The Board of Directors has not yet resolved on the directed share issue relating to the share consideration.

"ServIT is a highly complementary business with an excellent reputation, a strong recurring revenue model, customer relationships, and deep expertise within managed IT services. The acquisition strengthens our Swedish operations and creates opportunities for cross-selling, operational synergies and broader customer offerings. We also see significant potential to introduce ServIT's call centre software across our international operations while continuing to enhance the platform with the latest AI and call centre technologies" - Ebrahim Laher, CEO of White Pearl Technology Group

About ServIT

ServIT Datakonsult i Stockholm AB is a Swedish IT consultancy and managed services provider headquartered in Stockholm. The company delivers services within IT consulting, managed services, infrastructure, cloud solutions, technical support and IT outsourcing, helping organisations manage and develop business-critical IT environments. ServIT has established long-term customer relationships through its technical expertise, service quality and customer-focused approach.

A strong recurring revenue model and attractive profit margins characterise the business. Furthermore, it provides significant cross-selling opportunities across WPTG's existing customer base and global distribution channels, supporting future scalable growth and long-term value creation.

ServIT is expected to contribute a revenue of SEK 3.5 million and an estimated EBITDA of over SEK 1.5 million to the White Pearl Technology Group.

For more information, please contact:

info@whitepearltech.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, email: info@amudova.se.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 950 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.