Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) today announced that following an extensive search process conducted by a leading global executive search firm, the Nomination Committee recommended and the Board appointed Ranjani Kearsley as an independent non-executive director of the PSH Board. Ms. Kearsley will join the Board with effect from July 20, 2026.

"Ranjani brings a wealth of global asset management experience and deep expertise in governance and strategy," said PSH Chairman Rupert Morley. "Her considerable board experience at regulated asset managers across the US, Europe and Asia will further enhance the Board's perspective and capabilities, and we are delighted to welcome her to the Board of PSH."

Ranjani Kearsley

Ranjani has over 25 years of experience in portfolio oversight, strategy, human capital and sustainability roles across asset management, private equity and principal investing. She has extensive experience as a non-executive Board Director of regulated asset management firms in both traditional and alternative asset classes, and throughout her career has built investment teams and distribution capabilities in US, European and Asian markets.

She joined B-FLEXION in 2021, a diversified, private investment platform overseeing growth-oriented operating businesses and asset managers, where she is Head of Asset Management Investments within the Group Investments Office, with a dual role as Head of People for Investment Partnerships. She also leads Capital Partnering and Responsible Investing efforts for the group.

Ranjani currently serves on the boards of Twelve Securis Holdings, a leading investment manager in the field of insurance-related investments, and Strategic Investment Management Group, an outsourced chief investment firm. She also serves as a member of the board and a member of the remuneration committee and share committee of Longview Partners UK LLP and Longview Partners, Guernsey. She has previously served as a member of the board, and a member of the remuneration committee, of Capital Four, a diversified private credit manager, Landfair Capital, an investment manager specialising in real estate credit opportunities, and Stallergenes Greer, a leading global biopharmaceutical company specialising in allergy immunotherapy.

Previously, she was the Head of People and Platform for Eight Roads, one of the largest global venture platforms partnering with ambitious founders in Healthcare and Technology, investing in Asia, Europe, Israel and the US. Prior to this, Ranjani was Global Head of HR for Fidelity International, where she led the turnaround of the people functions with early adoption of AI and NLP capabilities alongside the build-out of teams to support new investment strategies (open architecture multi-asset class, high yield and credit, quantitative disciplines) and expansion of distribution channels in institutional and sovereign wealth across Asian markets.

Ranjani began her career in investment banking, as an Analyst at Citi, having studied Economics and Management at The London School of Economics and Political Science. She is a Trustee Director of various charitable foundations, focused on medical aid, welfare and access to education for underprivileged communities in Nepal and India.

This announcement is released, and the prior announcement regarding the appointment of Julian Ide as independent, non-executive director was released, in compliance with UKLR 6.4.6 and there is no further information to be disclosed under the requirements of UKLR 6.4.8.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

Category: (PSH: Other)

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Contacts:

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Ed Gascoigne-Pees Julia Tilley +44 (0)20 3757 4980, MediaInquiries@pershingsquareholdings.com