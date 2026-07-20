

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study published in Alzheimer's & Dementia suggests that people who watched TV very often during middle age were more likely to have changes in their brains later in life that are linked to memory problems and dementia.



During the study, researchers analyzed data from about 1,700 adults who were around 53 years old when they joined the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) Study between 1987 and 1989. Participants were asked how often they watched TV in their free time, with options ranging from 'never or seldom' to 'very often.' They were also asked how much time they spent sitting at work.



More than 20 years later, the participants underwent brain MRI scans. Compared with those who rarely watched TV, people who said they watched TV very often had noticeable differences in their brain structure. The researchers noticed that these people had smaller brain areas linked to memory and early signs of Alzheimer's disease. They also had more white matter damage, which is associated with aging, stroke, cognitive decline, and dementia. In addition, they had smaller frontal and occipital lobes, which play important roles in thinking, decision-making, and visual processing.



Interestingly, people who spent a lot of time sitting at work had healthier brain features than those who spent long hours watching TV. They had larger frontal and occipital lobes and less white matter damage. The researchers believe this may be because many desk jobs involve mental activity and problem-solving, unlike passive TV watching. The study also found that most of the brain changes linked to frequent TV watching and sitting at work were seen in male participants.



'For years we've focused on how much people sit. Our findings suggest we should also pay attention to what they're doing while they're sitting,' commented senior author David Raichlen, professor of biological sciences and anthropology at the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences.



However, the researchers noted that TV viewing was based on what participants reported themselves, which may not be completely accurate. They also did not have brain scans from the beginning of the study, so future research with baseline MRIs could better track brain changes over time.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News