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WKN: 874929 | ISIN: FR0000031577 | Ticker-Symbol: V16
Stuttgart
20.07.26 | 20:32
338,00 Euro
+4,16 % +13,50
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
VIRBAC SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIRBAC SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
337,00343,0021:15
338,00342,0019:42
PR Newswire
20.07.2026 21:00 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Virbac: Solid growth of +7.4% at CERS in H1 2026, fueled by double-digit growth of our Supercharge platforms

PARIS, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

  • First half 2026 revenue reached €768m :
    • +7.4% at constant exchange rate and scope (CERS) vs H1 2025
    • +4.0% at actual rates impacted by currency headwinds
  • Balanced growth in both segments: companion animal +10.0% and farm animal +6.7% with a strong contribution from our Supercharge platforms (excl. Thyronorm) which increased by around +12% at CERS.
  • Solid volume/mix effect of ~+5.4%, completed by price increase of ~+2%
  • Strong first-half performance driven by double-digit growth in North America despite temporary challenges in toll manufacturing activities. Europe and International regions also show solid growth of 6.5% and 7.5% respectively at CERS
  • The Thyronorm acquisition contributed 1.4 percentage points to our overall growth in the first half
  • 2026 guidance confirmed at the upper end of the range: the strong performance achieved in the first half of the year positions us to target the upper end of our initial revenue growth range (5.5% to 7.5% at CERS) and an adjusted recurring operating income margin of around 17% at CERS

Paul Martingell, Chief Executive Officer

"In a challenging external environment, our performance in the first half of 2026 demonstrates both the robust fundamental demand across our portfolio and the expertise and dedication of our teams around the world. Achieving a solid +7.4% organic revenue growth to reach €768 million confirms our positive trajectory.

This momentum was anchored by a well-balanced performance across our core geographies, demonstrating the strength of our 'Supercharge' platforms, and a swift, highly effective field response to livestock health dynamics. Additionally, the seamless integration of Thyronorm perfectly illustrates our programmatic M&A strategy, unlocking strong commercial synergies and bolstering our endocrinology presence across multiple continents."

Full press release is available via this link

CONTACT: accueil@virbac.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/virbac-solid-growth-of-7-4-at-cers-in-h1-2026--fueled-by-double-digit-growth-of-our-supercharge-platforms-302829898.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.