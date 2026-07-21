

EQS Newswire / 21/07/2026 / 10:22 UTC+8

On July 16, the launch ceremony of the event themed A Century of Legacy, A Future of Shared Prosperity - Commemorative Event for the 100th Anniversary of the Birth of Gu Fangzhou was held at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris. Jointly organized by the China Association for Science and Technology, the National Commission of the People's Republic of China for UNESCO, and the Permanent Delegation of the People's Republic of China to UNESCO, the activity gathered more than 100 representatives from UNESCO, permanent delegations of Cambodia, Italy and other countries to UNESCO, the Institut Pasteur, the Accademia Nazionale dei Lincei, as well as top Chinese and foreign universities and public health research institutions. This international exchange platform served to celebrate the spirit of scientists, showcase the commitment and sense of duty of Chinese medical science and technology workers, and share the compelling stories of Chinese scientists with a global audience. Gu Fangzhou (1926-2019) was a distinguished Chinese virologist. He led the research and development of oral poliovirus vaccine, widely known as the "sugar pill", which protected hundreds of millions of Chinese children from poliomyelitis and earned him the affectionate title "Grandpa Sugar Pill". Under his leadership, China attained the polio-free certification in 2000. Moreover, he shared China's mature large-scale immunization experience and low-cost vaccine technologies with developing countries, creating an exemplary model for South-South health cooperation. The launch ceremony featured keynote speeches from distinguished guests. H.E. Ms Yang Xinyu, Ambassador, Permanent Delegate of the People's Republic of China to UNESCO, attended and delivered an address. Speeches were delivered by Abou Amani, Assistant Director-General for Sciences, a.i., UNESCO; H.E. Mr Kosal Long, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Permanent Delegate of the Kingdom of Cambodia to UNESCO; Professor Maria Vittoria Cubellis from the Permanent Delegation of the Republic of Italy to UNESCO, alongside representatives of other national permanent delegations. Dr. LUO Hui, Executive Secretary for International Affairs and Strategy Research, China Association for Science and Technology, delivered a speech and officially opened the commemoration ceremony, witnessing this important moment together with all attendees. In her remarks, Luo said CAST, China's largest organization representing science and technology professionals, co-organized the commemorative events with UNESCO to highlight the significance of Gu's legacy for today's world. She said technological innovation should serve humanity, scientific achievements require sustained commitment, research should be guided by ethical principles, and human progress depends on international exchanges and mutual learning. Abou Amani stated that Gu Fangzhou's life story can stimulate young people's interest, curiosity and aspiration for science. UNESCO intends to deepen cooperation with CAST and other relevant institutions, with a focus on science popularization, improving public scientific literacy and science education. The two sides will jointly build exchange platforms and hold thematic exhibitions to bring science closer to the public and encourage more young people to engage in scientific careers. Yang Xinyu pointed out that humanity is currently facing shared challenges including emerging infectious diseases, climate change, biodiversity loss and technological transformation. Gu Fangzhou's philosophy aligns closely with the core mission of UNESCO. His life experience tells us that science can realize its greatest value only through knowledge sharing, strengthened multilateral cooperation, and universal access to innovative scientific achievements. During the scientific and cultural exchange session, Mr Gu Lienan, second son of the late Dr. Gu Fangzhou, delivered remarks and recounted touching stories of his father's lifelong dedication to polio prevention and treatment. A panel of Chinese and foreign experts held thematic academic dialogues focusing on cutting-edge immunology and vaccine development research. The speakers include: Chu Yiwei, Vice President, Chinese Society for Immunology; President, Shanghai Society for Immunology; Aleksandra Deczkowska, Research Expert, Department of Immunology and Neuroscience, Institut Pasteur (France); Wang Jin, Professor of Neurosurgery at Tsinghua University and the Washington University School of Medicine; Véronique Briquet-Laugier, PhD in Biophysics, Senior Manager of Scientific Affairs, Agence Nationale de la Recherche (ANR), France. In December 2025, the 43rd Session of the UNESCO General Conference formally approved the inclusion of the Commemorative Event for the 100th Anniversary of the Birth of Gu Fangzhou in UNESCO's official programme for 2026-2027. Hosting this commemoration at UNESCO Headquarters stands as full recognition from the international community of Gu Fangzhou's outstanding scientific contributions and noble humanistic spirit, as well as a key initiative to boost exchanges and mutual learning within the global public health sector. From "Grandpa Sugar Pill" Gu Fangzhou to the enduring spiritual legacy of the "People's Scientist", the touching stories of Chinese medical science and technology workers devoting their entire lives to safeguarding human health keep spreading across the global stage. Organization: NATIONAL COMMUNICATION CENTER FOR SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY, CAST Email: lirui123666@163.com 21/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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