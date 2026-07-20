Fangzhou Inc.: Fangzhou Launches Novo Nordisk's Once-Weekly Basal Insulin/GLP-1 Therapy in China

SHANGHAI, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangzhou Inc. ("Fangzhou" or the "Company") (HKEX: 06086), a leading provider of AI-driven Internet healthcare solutions, announced the launch of Kyinsu®, the world's first once-weekly basal insulin/GLP-1 RA combination therapy, on its Internet hospital platform, further expanding its collaboration with global healthcare company Novo Nordisk to improve access to innovative diabetes treatments through AI-powered chronic disease management services.

China is the first market globally to commercialize Kyinsu, making Fangzhou one of the product's key launch partners. Leveraging its AI-enabled chronic disease management ecosystem and nationwide pharmaceutical supply chain, the Company aims to accelerate patient access to the new therapy while supporting long-term treatment management.

Kyinsu is a milestone product developed under Novo Nordisk's innovation program. The once-weekly therapy combines insulin icodec, the world's first once-weekly basal insulin, with semaglutide, a widely used GLP-1 receptor agonist, to address multiple pathophysiological mechanisms of type 2 diabetes1,2. By reducing injections from daily to once weekly, the treatment is designed to lessen the burden of insulin therapy while maintaining effective glycemic control3-

China remains the world's largest diabetes market, with approximately 148 million adults living with diabetes, accounting for roughly one-quarter of the global adult diabetes population4. Although insulin transformed diabetes from a fatal disease into a manageable chronic condition more than a century ago, daily injections continue to present challenges for many patients. Studies have shown that most insulin users would prefer a treatment requiring fewer injections5, while concerns over hypoglycemia and weight gain remain important barriers to long-term treatment adherence6-

Fangzhou emphasized that, while the introduction of innovative medicines is a critical milestone, clinical innovation alone cannot fully optimize patient outcomes without sustained disease management. Built around its AI+H2H (Hospital-to-Home) ecosystem, the Company's platform integrates digital health services with medical innovation to support patients throughout their treatment journey. Its AI Health Manager and AI Medication Assistant help physicians deliver continuous follow-up, medication guidance, and personalized health management, while educational content distributed through the platform seeks to improve disease awareness and long-term adherence.

The launch also reflects the companies' broader strategic collaboration efforts to integrate innovative medicines with digital healthcare services. Fangzhou will continue working with leading global biopharmaceutical companies to accelerate the adoption of breakthrough therapies while strengthening its AI-powered chronic disease management platform.

Fangzhou remains committed to its mission of delivering trusted, long-term healthcare services by combining medical innovation with intelligent digital care, contributing to the goals of the Healthy China 2030 initiative.

This press release is intended solely to communicate scientific and market information. It does not constitute a recommendation, promotion, or advertisement for any medication or treatment. Patients should consult qualified healthcare professionals regarding medical treatment decisions.

References:

1.Westergaard L, et al. Clin Drug Investig. 2024 Nov;44(11):849-861.

2.https://www.nmpa.gov.cn/zwfw/sdxx/sdxxyp/yppjfb/20260306153250121.html

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4.IDF Diabetes Atlas, 11th edition, 2025

5.Peyrot M, et al. Diabetes Med 2012; 29:682-689

6.Lee DSU, et al. Diabetol Metab Syndr. 2022 Jan 15;14(1):12.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (HKEX: 06086) is China's leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 56.4 million registered users and 251,000 physicians (as of December 31, 2025). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and AI-enabled precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit https://investors.jianke.com

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Disclaimer: This press release contains forward- looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.