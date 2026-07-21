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WKN: A2PU9W | ISIN: US00653Q1022 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
20.07.26 | 21:59
10,980 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ADAPTHEALTH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADAPTHEALTH CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADAPTHEALTH
ADAPTHEALTH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADAPTHEALTH CORP10,9800,00 %
CARDINAL HEALTH INC198,05+0,13 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.