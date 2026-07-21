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WKN: A3D69V | ISIN: SE0020050417 | Ticker-Symbol: BWJ
Tradegate
21.07.26 | 11:38
42,970 Euro
-5,44 % -2,470
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BOLIDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOLIDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,95043,01011:39
43,02043,05011:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.07.2026 07:30 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boliden AB: Boliden Q2 2026: Continued favorable metal prices

"The first half of 2026 has in many ways been a continuation of the path Boliden has been on for quite some time. We face some challenges, but with 12 business units one cannot always expect smooth sailing everywhere, and our long-term journey remains positive" - Mikael Staffas, President and CEO.

Financials

• Revenues: SEK 25,733 m (22,285)

• Operating profit: SEK 3,194 m (1,094)

• Operating profit excl. PIR*: SEK 2,872 m (1,281)

• Free cash flow: SEK -2,114 m (-12,354)

• Earnings per share: SEK 7.81 (2.02)

*Process Inventory Revaluation

Highlights

• Operating profit excluding revaluation of process inventory totaled SEK 2,872 m (1,281)

• Free cash flow was SEK -2,114 m (-12,354), mainly due to inventory build up

• Significantly lower earnings contribution from Garpenberg, which restarted according to plan after seismic event

• Strong contribution from acquired mines

• Improved milled volume at Aitik

• Ramp-up of the Odda expansion ongoing, but slower pace than expected

• Geopolitical turbulence contributed to higher costs

• The second quarter planned maintenance in Smelters had a SEK -350 m (-400) impact on operating profit

The Interim Report will be presented via webcast/conference call on Tuesday, July 21 at 09:30 (CEST). Information is available at www.boliden.com.

For further information, please contact:

Olof Grenmark

Director Investor Relations

+46-70 291 57 80

olof.grenmark@boliden.com

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:30 CEST on July 21, 2026.

Metals for generations to come

Boliden's vision is to be the most climate-friendly and respected metal provider in the world. We are Europe's producer of sustainable metals and, guided by our values care, courage and responsibility, we operate within exploration, mines, smelters and recycling. We are around 8,000 employees and have annual revenues of approximately SEK 90 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment of NASDAQ Stockholm.

www.boliden.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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