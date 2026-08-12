

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Boliden AB (BLS.TO), a Swedish metals, mining, and smelting company, on Wednesday said the Swedish government has rejected two appeals challenging the mining concession for its Laver project. The concession, originally granted in September 2025, allows the extraction of copper, gold, silver and molybdenum.



'This is a very welcome decision. While many steps remain before an investment decision can be made and the mining operations can begin, we strongly believe in the Laver deposit's potential to significantly increase Europe's self-sufficiency within copper - a raw material designated as both strategic and critical by the European Commission. For Boliden, the promising mining conditions at Laver could also heavily contribute to our output of Low-Carbon Copper with world-class climate performance', said Stefan Romedahl, President Boliden Mines.



The Laver deposit has indicated mineral resources of 849.5 million tonnes grading 0.24% copper. Once operational, the mine could create around 2,000 direct and indirect jobs, double Sweden's copper production and increase Europe's copper self-sufficiency by approximately 10%.



Boliden said it will now proceed with the application for an environmental permit for the Laver project.



In Stockholm, Boliden shares rose nearly 2% to SEK 538.20 on Wednesday.



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