Alfa Laval AB: Alfa Laval AB (publ) Interim report 1 April - 30 June 2026

Highlights

Order intake was SEK 22.2 (16.4) billion, an increase of 35 percent. The organic increase was 29 percent.

Net sales increased by 8 percent to SEK 18.1 (16.8) billion, with an organic increase of 6 percent.

Adjusted EBITA increased by 2 percent to SEK 3.1 (3.0) billion, corresponding to a margin of 17.0 (17.8) percent.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 2.4 (2.2) billion.

Earnings per share of SEK 4.91 (4.87).

Summary

Second quarter

Order intake increased by 29 percent* to SEK 22,235 (16,444) million.

Net sales increased by 6 percent* to SEK 18,117 (16,819) million.

Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 3,071 (3,001) million.

Adjusted EBITA margin**: 17.0 (17.8) percent.

Result after financial items: SEK 2,726 (2,709) million.

Net income for the period: SEK 2,040 (2,025) million.

Earnings per share: SEK 4.91 (4.87).

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 2,413 (2,159) million.

First six months

Order intake increased by 17 percent* to SEK 39,847 (34,229) million.

Net sales increased by 4 percent* to SEK 34,036 (33,284) million.

Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 5,958 (5,917) million.

Adjusted EBITA margin**: 17.5 (17.8) percent.

Result after financial items: SEK 5,279 (5,366) million.

Net income for the period: SEK 3,956 (4,028) million.

Earnings per share: SEK 9,50 (9,69).

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 3,650 (3,564) million.

Return on capital employed (%) **: 21.7 (24.4).

Net debt / EBITDA** ratio: 1.11 (0.60).

* Organic change. ** Alternative performance measures.

Outlook for the third quarter

"We expect demand in the third quarter to be somewhat lower compared to the second quarter."

Earlier published outlook (April 22, 2026):

"We expect demand in the second quarter to be somewhat higher compared to the first quarter."

The interim report has not been subject to review by the company's auditors.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Lundin, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46 46 36 65 10,

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90,

E-mail: johan.lundin@alfalaval.com

Alfa Laval AB (publ)

PO Box 73

SE-221 00 Lund

Sweden

Corporate registration number: 556587-8054

Visiting address:

Rudeboksvägen 1

Phone: + 46 46 36 65 00

Website: www.alfalaval.com