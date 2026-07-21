

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Alfa Laval AB (ALFA.ST) reported that its second quarter net income was 2.04 billion Swedish kronor, compared to 2.03 billion kronor in the prior year period. Earnings per share increased to 4.91 kronor from 4.87 kronor. Adjusted EBITA totaled 3.07 billion kronor, up from 3.00 billion kronor.



Net sales increased to 18.12 billion Swedish kronor, compared to 16.82 billion Swedish kronor in the prior year period. Order intake increased to 22.24 billion kronor from 16.44 billion kronor.



For the third quarter, the company expects demand to be somewhat lower compared to the second quarter.



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