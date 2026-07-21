Planning services for small modular reactor (SMR) development and major project approvals

Jacobs (NYSE: J) has been selected by Great British Energy Nuclear (GBE-N) to provide planning and consenting services for the proposed small modular reactors (SMRs) development in the U.K.

Jacobs will provide strategic planning, consent support and leadership to key land-use planning activities to help advance required project approvals. Initially, the focus will be on new nuclear development at the Gwyndod (formerly Wylfa Newydd) and Oldbury-on-Severn sites, with the potential to include additional sites that will support GBE-N's future ambitions. Work is likely to include Development Consent Order and Town and Country Planning Act applications. The services will be delivered with planning subconsultant Quod. The work will also entail statutory stakeholder engagement, socio-economic and traffic and transport assessments to help inform project planning and community considerations.

Jacobs Executive Vice President Richard Sanderson said:"New nuclear generation will play an important role in strengthening energy security and supporting the transition to lower-carbon power systems. Delivering this project requires careful planning, robust engagement with communities and a clear path through complex regulatory processes. Our integrated team will support GBE-N in advancing the planning framework for their sites, enabling development proposals to be informed by strong analysis, stakeholder input and long-term regional considerations."

GBE-N Chief Executive Simon Roddy added: "Continuing to deliver the first of the U.K.'s fleet of SMRs with pace and focus will require a deep understanding of the planning and consenting processes for energy infrastructure in the U.K., and I'm pleased to have appointed Jacobs and Quod to help us in this effort."

Jacobs will help guide planning applications and post-application activities, including engagement with planning authorities, regulators, communities and other groups. The team will also contribute to socio-economic and traffic and transport assessments to help inform regional impacts and workforce considerations.

Jacobs' appointment builds on more than 60 years of experience delivering global civil nuclear solutions across the full asset lifecycle in highly regulated environments-from new build programs to decommissioning and waste management and disposal. The company continues to play a leading role in the U.K.'s civil nuclear industry, contributing to major programs such as Sizewell C, Hinkley Point C and Sellafield. The company was also recently selected by GBE-N to provide environmental services for potential SMR nuclear development at its Oldbury site. This experience planning for SMRs will also have increasing relevance across the globe as the energy sector looks to keep pace with demand.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of approximately 47,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we're creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X and Facebook.

Jacobs employs more than 6,000 people across the U.K., operating from 15 core offices and over 35 additional sites. Working with HM Government, local authorities and the private sector, Jacobs helps shape and deliver the nation's most critical infrastructure, energy, environmental and community programs creating social value by improving resilience, driving economic growth and enhancing quality of life.

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