Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - NovaRed Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) ("NovaRed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Lee Evan Caplin to its Advisory Board, further strengthening the Company's leadership as it advances the commercialization of its proprietary MetalCore AI platform and expands its critical minerals exploration strategy.

Mr. Caplin is an entrepreneur, attorney, media executive, and educator with more than four decades of experience in intellectual property, technology commercialization, strategic partnerships, and emerging-media ventures. A longtime advocate for technology innovation and education, he has backed ventures ranging from secure telecommunications - as Chief Executive Officer of encryption technology startup Starium Inc. - to immersive and extended-reality technologies. His experience in building innovative enterprises and bringing emerging technologies to market will support NovaRed's strategy of integrating AI-driven solutions into mineral exploration and resource intelligence.

Mr. Caplin is the Founder and Chairman of Picture Entertainment Corporation and a co-founder of the predecessor to Penske Media Corporation, owner of brands including Variety and Rolling Stone. His credits include serving as executive producer of Sony Pictures' Academy Award-nominated feature film Ali and producer of HBO's multi-Emmy Award-winning series True Detective, and he is the author of the three-time international bestseller The Business of Art. He also serves as Chairman of iSTAR Enterprises, LLC, the venture behind Florida International University's Immersive Studio for Altered Reality (iSTAR), which is focused on immersive and emerging media technologies.

Mr. Caplin has been a longstanding advocate for media and technology education. His landmark $10 million philanthropic gift established the Lee Caplin School of Journalism & Media at Florida International University (FIU), representing one of the largest contributions to a journalism and media program within Florida's State University System. He also established the iSTAR initiative within FIU's College of Communication, Architecture & The Arts (CARTA), advancing education and hands-on training in immersive technologies, virtual and augmented reality, extended reality, and next-generation media. Mr. Caplin also served as a Founding Faculty member of California State University, Monterey Bay, where, together with playwright Luis Valdez, he helped establish the university's pioneering cinematic arts and technology program.

NovaRed is developing the MetalCore AI platform with a view to leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision, and predictive analytics to enhance mineral exploration, geological interpretation, and resource development. The Company continues to pursue strategic technology partnerships and complementary acquisitions to create AI-powered solutions for the mining industry.

"We are excited to welcome Lee to NovaRed's Advisory Board," said Brian Gross, Chief Executive Officer of NovaRed Mining Inc. "Lee's leadership in technology commercialization, intellectual property, media, and higher education makes him an exceptional addition to our team. His track record of building innovative enterprises and championing emerging technologies aligns directly with our vision for MetalCore AI and our strategy to incorporate AI in the exploration for critical minerals."

Mr. Caplin commented, "Artificial intelligence is transforming every major industry, including mining. NovaRed's vision to integrate advanced AI technologies with critical minerals exploration presents an exciting opportunity to redefine how mineral assets are discovered, evaluated, and developed. I look forward to working with the NovaRed team to help accelerate the growth and commercialization of MetalCore AI."

About NovaRed Mining Inc.

NovaRed Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper-gold porphyry projects in British Columbia, leveraging an artificial intelligence-enhanced geospatial technology platform that it developed to identify and evaluate prospective mineral properties. The Company's optioned Wilmac copper-gold project comprises 16,078 hectares located within the Quesnel porphyry belt in the Similkameen Mining Division, southwest of Princeton and approximately 10 kilometres west of Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s producing Copper Mountain Mine. For more information, visit novaredmining.com.

Readers are cautioned that the discussion of mineralization on adjacent or similar properties, including the Copper Mountain Mine, is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Wilmac copper-gold project. The Company has no interest in, or right to acquire any interest in, any such adjacent properties.

ON BEHALF OF NOVARED MINING INC.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements including statements regarding the role that the advisor will play, the anticipated benefits of his retention, the Company's ability to develop the MetalCore platform into a commercially viable platform that improves the mineral property identification and development process, the Company's ability to implement a successful long-term growth strategy involving the acquisition and development of mineral properties, the Company's ability to identify and acquire prospective mineral properties through the use of its artificial-intelligence platform, the Company's ability to develop AI and robotics-related technologies that positively impact mineral property exploration and development; and the advancement of the Company's British Columbia copper-gold exploration portfolio. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this news release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such assumptions include, without limitation, the availability of adequate funding to execute the Company's stated strategy, the continued advancement of the Company's mineral exploration and artificial intelligence initiatives, and management's ability to attract and maintain strategic advisory relationships.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important risk factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to retain key advisory personnel; the continued availability of capital and financing to execute the Company's strategy; changes in applicable laws and regulations; general economic, market or business conditions; the Company's ability to execute its mineral exploration and artificial intelligence strategies; and competition for qualified strategic advisors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305915

Source: NovaRed Mining Inc.