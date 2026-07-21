Plus Therapeutics Inc.: Plus Therapeutics Secures Regional Coverage Agreement with Medical Mutual for CNSide Cerebrospinal Fluid Assay for Metastatic CNS Cancer

HOUSTON, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNSide Diagnostics, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) ("Plus" or the "Company"), announced today that it has signed a regional agreement with Medical Mutual effective July 1, 2026, covering approximately 1.2 million people throughout Ohio and Kentucky, to provide the CNSide Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Tumor Cell Enumeration (TCE) assay. This brings CNSide CSF TCE assay total contracted coverage to approximately 127 million people.

The CNSide CSF Assay Platform supports rapid diagnoses, treatment monitoring, and treatment guidance for patients with leptomeningeal metastases. The superior clinical utility of CNSideover standard of care has been shown in 11 peer-reviewed publications, the FORESEE clinical trial, and has been validated in the market through real-world use.

More than 11,000 CNSide tests have been performed at over 120 U.S. cancer institutions since 2020, delivering high sensitivity (92%) and specificity (95%), while influencing treatment decisions in 90% of cases.

This test is available exclusively through CNSide Diagnostics, LLC. as a testing service provided to health care professionals in the U.S.

About CNSide Diagnostics, LLC

CNSide Diagnostics, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Plus Therapeutics, Inc., develops and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests such as CNSide, which is designed to identify tumor cells that have metastasized to the central nervous system in patients with carcinomas and melanomas. The CNSide CSF Assay Platform enables quantitative analysis of cerebrospinal fluid to inform and improve the management of patients with leptomeningeal metastases. For more information, please visit www.cnside-dx.com.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) is a clinical-stage healthcare company advancing an integrated approach to central nervous system ("CNS") cancers through precision therapeutics, molecular diagnostics and data-driven technologies. The Company's lead therapeutic platform, REYOBIQ (rhenium Re186 obisbemeda), is being developed for the treatment of leptomeningeal metastases, recurrent glioblastoma and pediatric brain cancers. Its CNSide cerebrospinal fluid assay platform is designed to provide diagnostic and disease monitoring information to support the management of patients with CNS cancers. Together with its growing data and artificial intelligence capabilities, Plus Therapeutics is building an integrated CNS oncology platform intended to improve clinical decision-making, accelerate therapeutic development and advance personalized care for patients with CNS cancers.

Effective August 3, 2026, Plus Therapeutics will change its corporate name to Cerenome, Inc. and begin trading under the Nasdaq ticker symbol CNSY. Until that date, the Company will continue to operate as Plus Therapeutics and trade under the ticker symbol PSTV.

For more information, please visit www.plustherapeutics.com. Beginning August 3, 2026, additional information will be available at www.cerenome.com.

About Medical Mutual

Founded in 1934, Medical Mutual is the oldest and one of the largest health insurance companies based in Ohio. We provide peace of mind to more than 1.2 million members through our high-quality health, life, disability, dental, vision and indemnity plans. We offer fully insured and self-funded group coverage, including stop loss, as well as Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and individual plans. For more information, please visit http://www.medicalmutual.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding clinical trials, expected operations and upcoming developments. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by future verbs, as well as terms such as "expect," "potential," "anticipating," "planning" and similar expressions or the negatives thereof. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential market for the CNSide CSF Assay, the timing in which the CNSide CSF Assay is commercially launched and commercialization is expanded, revenue and corporate profitability expectations including support reimbursements and payments for the CNSide CSF Assay, the development and utility of the CNSide CSF Assay and expectations as to the Company's future performance, including the next steps in developing the Company's product candidates.

Investor Contact

CORE IR

investor@plustherapeutics.com